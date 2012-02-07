Train rolls on with new album, ‘California 37’

Rock group Train is keeping up the Golden State theme. Following 2009″s multi-platinum “Save Me, San Francisco,” the band returns with “California 37” on April 17.

The album, as well as first single, the infectious “Drive By,” was produced in San Francisco and Los Angeles with Butch Walker and Espionage. The tune has skyrocketed up the charts and is already at No. 17 on the adult top 40.

Train lead singer Pat Monahan told Billboard the new album was written primarily on tour in support of “SMSF.” “I didn’t spend 3 months or 5 months writing, I just wrote throughout the course of the last 3 years,” says Monahan. “We have 13 songs that we’ve recorded and I want to hear every single one of them over and over again.”

Train”s second act, which started with the phenomenal success of “Hey Soul Sister,” seems to be rolling right along. We miss the style of the earlier hits, like “Drops of Jupiter” and “Calling All Angels,” which Monahan and Co. seem to have moved past for these polished pop ditties, but think “Drive By” is a smash.



