‘Training Day’ director, Showtime teaming for Suge Knight documentary

09.27.11 7 years ago

“Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua and Showtime are teaming for a feature-length documentary about rap mogul Suge Knight.

The as-yet-untitled film is the first in a planned series of Showtime docs that will aim to match controversial recent figures and well-regarded filmmakers.
 
The documentary will trace the career of the controversial hip-hop mogul, who co-founded influential ’90s label Death Row Records. At its height, the label was home to Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur. Eventually, Knight’s legal problems bought an end to the label, although Knight continued on in the music business.
 
Bradley J. Fischer (“Black Swan,” “Zodiac”) and Fuqua will produce, with David Prior, Laeta Kalogridis, James Vanderbilt, Lisa Remington and Edward McGurn acting as executive producers.
 
“Suge Knight”s reputation and rise to power in the music business has become the stuff of legend, and he remains one of the entertainment industry”s most provocative and enduring myths,” said Fischer in a release.  “But while his name elicits an immediate and powerful reaction from people around the world, very few can legitimately claim to know the man.  Antoine Fuqua and I are thrilled to be partnering with Showtime to tell this remarkable story and take audiences behind a curtain that most have been terrified to even approach.”
 
The documentary also marks Suge Knight”s Black Kapital will produce the film”s soundtrack, which will feature new tracks from established hip-hop artists.  

Former music video director Fuqua recently helmed “Brooklyn’s Finest.”

