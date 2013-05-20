‘Transformers 4’ casts ‘Resident Evil’ actress under Chinese co-production agreement

“Transformers 4” has nabbed its first Chinese co-star.

Under its “Cooperation Agreement” with Chinese production company China Movie Channel, Paramount is set to cast several Chinese actors in the upcoming Michael Bay blockbuster, and Li Bingbing – who starred as Ada Wong in last year’s “Resident Evil: Retribution” – is the first to land a deal.

“I am thrilled to get to work with Michael Bay. ‘Transformers” has influenced generations in China and the movie franchise has a massive fan base. I am very happy to be able to join this international production. Thank you Paramount for the invitation! Looking forward to it!” said Bingbing in a statement.

Li Bingbing joins previously-cast stars Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, Jack Reynor, Nicola Peltz and Sophia Myles in the film, a continuation of the franchise that has grossed over $2.6 billion worldwide. The actress’s role has not been specified at this time.

“I am excited to have Li Bingbing join our cast and to be shooting portions of the movie in her native China. I have always aspired to work with the best actors and this cast is especially exciting now with the addition of Li,” echoed Bay in his own statement.

Bingbing is one of China’s top stars; her better-known credits with American audiences include Wayne Wang’s “Snow Flower and the Secret Fan” and “The Forbidden Kingdom” opposite Jet Li and Jackie Chan.

“Transformers 4” is slated for release on June 27, 2014.