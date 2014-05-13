‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ unleashes new poster and promo spot

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(CBR) Paramount Pictures recently unveiled a group of new photos from “Transformers: Age of Extinction” that focused on Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlock. But the studio is only getting started with the marketing for director Michael Bay”s summer blockbusters, as a new promo spot and poster indicate.

The above clip serves double duty, announcing that Imagine Dragons will play the film”s Hong Kong world premiere of the film, and debuting new footage from the upcoming sequel. Meanwhile, the poster depicts Optimus riding Grimlock with sword lofted overhead.

The aforementioned robots in disguise will be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Jack Reynor, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, Sophia Myles, Li Bingbing, T.J. Miller and the voices of Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, John Goodman, Ken Watanabe and John DiMaggio. “Transformers: Age of Extinction” opens on June 27.