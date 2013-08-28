NOWHERE TO RUN! The end is nigh for the surviving members of the Lost Light crew, as enemies old and new move in for the kill. But on the fringes of known space, an ancient visionary is about to eliminate the Cybertronian race with a wave of his hand.
Preview: Transformers: More Than Meets the Eye #20
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#Transformers
