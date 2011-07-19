‘Transformers’ producer developing live-action ‘Captain Planet’ feature

Maybe Hollywood really has run out of ideas.

As evidence, we present to you the upcoming live-action “Captain Planet” movie. Everyone’s favorite mulleted, blue-skinned superhero/eco-crusader cartoon is coming to the big screen courtesy of “Transformers” producer Don Murphy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy and The Cartoon Network will develop a live-action take on the cartoon which ran for three seasons in the early ’90s.

The show featured the titular hero simultaneously fighting injustice and preaching environmentalism. Captain Planet provided kids with tips on energy conservation and recycling. As a way to illustrate the evils of pollution, the hero’s powers would diminish when he came in contact with smog, radiation or other things harmful to the Earth.

A second series, “The New Adventures of captain planet” followed several years later and ran for a lengthy 113 episodes.

Murphy’s partner Susan Montford is also on board to produce the film version.

