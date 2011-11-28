‘Tree of Life’ easily tops Sight & Sound’s Best of 2011 poll

I’m always interested in the outcome of Sight & Sound magazine’s annual critics’ poll, since it’s perhaps the broadest and most international of its type: its 100 contributors range from their own writers to Peter Bradshaw to Armond White, ensuring a list that’s reflective of the year’s critical trends. This year, I feel slightly more invested than usual, because for the first time, I was invited to participate.
Every critic was asked to submit a list of their five “best, favorite or most important” films of the year. You’ll be able to see mine, along with everyone else’s, when Sight & Sound publish the full results of the poll online next week. For now, however, we have the Top 10 (or 11, given a tie at the bottom), and it’s a typically credible if not terribly surprising one.
It was pretty much a foregone conclusion that Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” would top the list: divisive it may be, but the film remains unrivalled as the critical talking point of 2011. It won the poll by a comfortable margin: editor Nick James reveals that it had half as many votes again as the similarly predictable runner-up, Asghar Farhadi’s “A Separation.” Check out the full list below.
1. “The Tree of Life” (Terrence Malick)
2. “A Separation” (Asghar Farhadi)
3. “The Kid With a Bike” (Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne)
4. “Melancholia” (Lars von Trier)
5. “The Artist” (Michel Hazanavicius)
=6. “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” (Nuri Bilge Ceylan)
=6. “The Turin Horse” (Béla Tarr)
8. “We Need to Talk About Kevin” (Lynne Ramsay)
9. “Le Quattro Volte” (Michelangelo Frammartino)
=10. “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (Tomas Alfredson)
=10. “This Is Not a Film” (Jafar Panahi and Mojtaba Mirtahmash)
It’s a sign, to me at least, of what a strong year it’s been that I’m delighted by many of these inclusions — and yet not one of the five films I included on my list made the cut. (Had we been invited to submit Top 10 lists, there might have been more overlap.)
I’m pleased the expected critical backlash to “The Artist” in some quarters isn’t in evidence here, and am thrilled that “We Need to Talk About Kevin” is holding up so well. It’s the highest local inclusion here, though the unexpectedly strong showing for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” here suggests to me it’s still set to be the prime British crossover title of the awards season. (I thought it might be a touch mainstream for this traditionally high-minded list, but there’s clearly a place for genre work here: James writes that two of the films tied for twelfth place are “Attack the Block” and “Kill List.”)
Still, it’s the overwhelming dominance of Terrence Malick’s Palme d’Or-winning opus that’s the main takeaway here: the fact that a challenging American art film with its fair share of detractors still managed to sail to victory in a critics’ survey on this scale strengthens my conviction that the film could be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming slew of US critics’ award: I’m predicting it will pip “The Descendants” to the post when the NYFCC vote tomorrow. (In case you’re wondering, “The Social Network” handily topped the Sight & Sound list last year.)
I’ll be sure to provide a link when the full results go up online: for now, you can read half the entries in the print edition, on shelves now. Before you complain that it’s too early for Best of 2011 lists, bear in mind the long-lead restrictions of magazine publishing, and the fact that any late-breaking critical hits can always show up next year. With international release schedules varying wildly, and critics permitted to include festival-only releases on their lists, it’s never going to be an exact science.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
And it easily tops my list too. As much as I’m enjoying cinema this year, truly nothing comes even close to “The Tree of Life.”
Not a chance on NYFCC for Tree of Life. The preponderance of those folks are serious detractors. It’s a shame.
Le Quattro Volte > The Tree of Life
Agreed. Especially if you have the chance to see Le Quattro Volte in a theater (with good sound.) I feel like it accomplished something metaphorically similar to what Tree of Life was attempting but in half the running time and without any CGI dinosaurs or melodramatic classical music. I appreciate Tree of Life, but I truly enjoyed Le Quattro Volte and couldn’t recommend that more highly to anyone who hasn’t seen it yet.
Good year for Iranian cinema. Hope more people seek Iranian films (past and present) and support them. Herzog once said the best movies were being made in Iran, which I think holds some weight given his stature.
I’m ecstatic that there are two Iranian films on this list. It’s unprecedented and it’s much needed, given the gloomy atmosphere of Iranian cinema these days.
I think you mean that Tree of Life had twice as many votes as A Separation, not half.
Look forward to seeing your list next week!
No, I mean half as many votes again — as in 150% of A Separation’s total. Not twice as many.
Ah! Sorry about that– I’ve never heard that idiom “half as many ___ again.” I blame US grammar. ;)
I need to see Le Quattro Volte already, it’s been on Netflix stream for a while. Melancholia is my least favorite Von Trier to date by far.
I’m still shocked by the overwhelming support Melancholia has gotten in critical corners. I agree he’s made some wonderful movies in the past, but despite Dunst’s terrific performance and admittedly beautiful images and moments, the movie is some of the most obvious and slogging filmmaking I’ve ever seen. Interesting how such a lack of any subtlety and such extreme melodrama would be hammered if Von Trier wasn’t so established.
Movies don’t have to be IMPORTANT to be great. For example, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a far superior film.
I finally saw Melancholia this weekend. While I appreciated the film, I found it less compelling than several of LVT’s others. It’s probably his most accessible and least challenging film, in my opinion. I thought it was beautifully made for the most part, but I wasn’t as engaged as I usually am with his work.
I’m also mystified by Melancholia’s popularity, although I agree that it has some striking imagery and wonderful performances from both Dunst and Gainsbourg. I felt that it worked well as a character study, but that Von Trier’s decision to place it within the framework of this grand apocalyptic drama was obvious and also – at least to me – faintly daft. I didn’t hate it, exactly. A film containing two such wonderful performances would be hard to hate, but it did feel like something I had to wade through at times.
Maybe I will see “Tinker, Tailor” after all. I tried watching the old television mini-series and gave up halfway through the second episode.
Wow.
It has been a ripper year.
I’ve been pretty happy with My Ten as year end nears, but I have only 3 of this list. Granted, there’s a couple I need to see and expect to make 10.
The more I think about it, Once Upon a Time In Anatolia is more likely to win. That is one hell of a cinematic trip, as was Three Monkeys. But the new one is nearly a new cinematic language in itself.
Why no MEEK’S CUTOFF? Is it not eligible because it played Toronto in 2010? What gives?
Nothing “gives,” particularly. It was eligible, and was included on several critics’ lists — just not enough.
I imagine several critics who saw it at one of 2010 festivals would have included it in their lists last year (I know I would have), which can put certain films at a disadvantage. As I say in the article, it’s an imprecise system.
“Meek’s Cutoff” was on the 2010 list. No. 14 in fact.
Thanks, Jordan. Of course, it’s possible for a film to place in both lists — A Prophet was in the Top 10 in both 2009 and 2010. Don’t yet have the full data to see where Meek’s Cutoff placed this year.
This is why I can’t take such a list seriously. Someone needs to establish a rule that says you can only vote on films that were commercially released between these specific dates.
Otherwise what makes the top ten depends on who happened to see what at what film festival. If a film premieres at Toronto in 2011, then at Cannes in 2012 and then finally gets released around the world in 2013 it should not make the list three times. Let’s have some order here.
Commercially released where? As I said, it’s an international survey. Some of you guys get way too hung up on details like this.
Great film. Hopefully a good omen for tomorrow.
I’m kinda surprised with myself…I’ve actually already seen 5 of these films in theaters/at various festivals (TToL, Melancholia, Turin Horse, WNTTAK, Le Quattro Volte) which is the most I’ve ever seen at the time the sight & sound poll is first released. Usually I’m playing catch up throughout the rest of the year with this list, but this year I just need to catch The Arist and TTSS in theaters and wait until early next year for A Separation and The Kid with a Bike to make their way eventually to me. I’m gonna have to seek out This is Not a Film and Once Upon a Time in Anatolia at a future point (but neither of those films are ones that I would go out of my way to see anyway so I’m in no rush.)
Also – Thank you for letting us know that Attack the Block was at number 12. That was one of the most satisfying experiences I’ve had at the theater all year long, and it is really cool to hear that critics are also in agreement that the film is one of the year’s bests.
6 out of 11 are Cannes out of which 5 won awards from the jury.
2 out of the 11 are Berlin titles both of which won awards.
And I agree, long before this poll happened, it was extremely obvious that Tree Of Life would be No.1. I handily expect it to top many US side critics polls also – Indiewire and the likes in which you participate.
My favorites out of these are the Berlin Double which I think represents the artistic high-point of the entire year. Both A Separation and Turin Horse are outstanding films.
But again it needs notice that a casual festival goer like me has seen 7 films on the list this year where most years its maybe 3. A fine list this is, but still a compilation of the greatest critical hits of the year with not one single surprise or a discovery. All these films would still have been widely watched even if they were not on this list.
When you poll as many as 100 critics, of course the consensus critical hits are going to dominate. Nothing wrong with that. Almost all the individual top five lists have at least one or two more individual choices, though.
Melancholia, for me, was pure artistry and I’m very glad it made it so high on the list.
‘I’m pleased the expected critical backlash to “The Artist” in some quarters isn’t in evidence here’
My thoughts exactly. I was very happy to see it included. Just the backlash so far has been very disheartening. Also terrific that A Separation is so high up.
“I’m pleased the expected critical backlash to “The Artist” in some quarters isn’t in evidence here”
My thoughts exactly. I was delighted to see it appear on the list. The backlash, before it was even released, has been very disheartening. Also terrific to see A Separation up so high. This exposure can only help its chances on that Original Screenplay nomination.
Sorry about that. It’s so frustrating when it tells you you’re a robot and then posts it anyway.
Good to see. TOL is in my opinion a truly great film that will stand the tset of time. Nothing else these year is close. It will be interesting to see if it gets a best picture nod at the Oscars or not.
Agreed entirely. The movie, and the narrative therein, is timeless.