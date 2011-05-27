Trent Reznor, Karen O reworking Led Zeppelin for ‘Dragon Tattoo’ soundtrack

Robert Plant said it best when he sang “AAAAAAaaaaaaaaaaaaauuuuuuuuuuuuuuaaaaahhhhh!” Academy Award winner Trent Reznor (that phrase will never get old) and Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O are apparently working on a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.”

According to The Playlist and Pitchfork, the track is getting reworked for the upcoming film adaptation of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” That flick is being directed by David Fincher, with whom the Nine Inch Nails frontman worked on “The Social Network.” Reznor is scoring “Tattoo.”

Karen O has also had her hands full with soundtrack work before, on Spike Jonze’s “Where the Wild Things Are.”

No word yet if other guest contributors will be in the “Tattoo” soundtrack or score, but “Immigrant Song” is purportedly featured in the trailer to the flick, which is being shown during “The Hangover 2” screenings opening this weekend. The film will be out Dec. 21.

Normally covering Zep is considered blasphemy. But I can’t think of a more feral voice in rock than Karen’s (though Caleb Followill’s in “Charmer” goes there). The combo of Reznor and her it tantalizing on top; perhaps there could be more collaborations in the future?