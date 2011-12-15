Trent Reznor pegs early 2012 release date for How to Destroy Angels full-length

An Oscar-winner and now-Golden Globe nominee (for his “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” score), Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor has managed to parlay his success in the rock-music field into a legitimate career as a film composer in indisputably stunning fashion. Not only that, but the prolific musician is currently working on an as-yet-untitled album with his recently-formed How to Destroy Angels, a post-industrial band that includes Reznor’s wife Mariqueen Maandig and his “Social Network”/”Dragon Tattoo” collaborator Atticus Ross – and according to a recent interview, it looks like it could see a release as soon as early next year.

“[We are] finishing our full-length record, which has fully matured our sound into something that is very unique,” Reznor told Rolling Stone in an exclusive interview. “I can”t wait for that record to come out, actually probably [in the] first quarter of next year.”

The band, which features vocals by Maandig, previously released a self-titled six-song EP on Reznor’s label The Null Corporation. Reznor suggests the full-length will boast a more unique sound than that effort.

“When we did the first EP, it was the result of six weeks in the studio, just kind of seeing what happened,” he told the magazine. “We didn”t have a lot of time to explore that much and figure out what our sound is. It felt very close to other projects I”ve been involved in or direct influences, let”s say. [This] sounds like How to Destroy Angels now, instead of sounding like other stuff, so I”m proud of that and I”m excited to unleash it into the wild here.”

This “unleashing”, as Reznor puts it, may also result in a live tour for the group, though probably not for awhile given that Maandig is due to give birth to their second child any day now.

“At the moment, I”ve got a baby due in a couple of weeks and that”s my main priority, to have that show come off without a hitch,” he said. “We”ve been discussing the idea of playing some live shows. I can”t tell you that I”m dying to go on a year-long tour right now, but I am feeling the itch of performing live in some capacity.”

In the meantime, you can catch Reznor’s work in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, which hits theaters next Tuesday, December 20th.

