‘True Blood’ releases trailer for season 7 and shows chaos, panic

04.21.14 4 years ago

The final (and seventh) season of “True Blood” won't hit HBO until June 22, but the first trailer for the season has been released — and it may look familiar to those of us who still remember those horrific images of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.  It seems that Hep-V virus hits town and leaves chaos in its wake — and FEMA isn't coming to rescue anyone. This isn't subtext — more like a hammer driving a point home.

As Sookie asks, “How can this be happening in this day and age, that our government would leave us for dead? Now the good folks in this town are turning on each other, acting like animals. Why they'd do such a thing? There's no one left.” 

Here's a look:

