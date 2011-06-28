‘True Blood’ Season 4 premiere matches series highs

06.28.11 7 years ago 3 Comments
“True Blood” is back and while it may not be bigger than ever, the vampire drama is at least as big as ever for HBO.
Sunday (June 26) night’s fourth season premiere of “True Blood” averaged 5.4 million viewers for HBO. The network is boasting that that audience matches the series high set late last season.
After cresting and hitting ratings records practically every week during its second season, “True Blood” has settled into one of the steadiest audiences on TV, exhibiting remarkably little rising or falling between individual episodes. 
Case in point? Sunday’s episode was flat from the highest rated episode of last season and although it was up from last summer’s Season Three premiere, the total growth? Six percent. That’s steady.
The “True Blood” premiere added another million viewers tuning in for its 11 p.m. encore, bringing the total audience to 6.4 million viewers for premiere night.
The season’s second “True Blood” episode is already available on the HBO Go, for fans who happen to have access to that streaming service. We’ll see if that leads to any fluctuation in ratings for that hour.

