‘True Blood’ star joins Carrie Underwood in NBC’s ‘The Sound of Music’

After spending the past few months as a vampire and a God on “True Blood,” Stephen Moyer is ready to fill some even bigger shoes, signing on to star in NBC’s live production of “The Sound of Music.”
NBC announced on Friday (August 23) that Moyer will play Captain Georg Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” which will air live on December 5. He joins “American Idol” winner (and Grammy winner) Carrie Underwood, who was previously announced as Maria.
Moyer is taking on a role that Theodore Bikel played in the original Broadway cast and a part acted by Christopher Plummer (but sung by Bill Lee) in the beloved 1965 Oscar-winning film.
If you’re inclined to ask, “But can Stephen Moyer sing?” the answer is, “Of course he can.” The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art graduate recently appeared at the Hollywood Bowl playing Billy Flynn in a production of “Chicago,” among other stage credits.
NBC’s “The Sound of Music” will be produced by Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, with “30 Rock” live show director Beth McCarthy-Miller helming along with Rob Ashford.
Wait – NBC is redoing Sound of Music?!?! Carrie Underwood as Maria?!? I’m not usually a naysayer, but… WHAT?!?
Joyeful – It was announced a year or two ago. It’s not really “redoing,” since it’s a live stage production. There have been plenty of stage revivals of “Sound of Music” since 1965, so it’s not exactly unheard of…
-Daniel
Thank you Dan for this perfectly succinct, sensical response to an annoyingly frequent reaction.
Ah – either I didn’t know that or forgot entirely.
I’m not saying it’s unheard of or unprecedented. Indeed, it’s always done on stage, which is expected because it’s originally a play anyway. And it’s not like it’s the first remake to make it onto the small screen.
It’s just…well, the expectations of a TV version of Sound of Music, whose film adaptation remains iconic and for many people a holiday staple – I’m just saying that’s a really, REALLY high bar to aim for.
Carrie is an AMAZING singer and Stephen is an amzing actor, both very talented! Cant wait for this!!
They both are great!! This will be amazing!!
I have a growing curiosity about this, especially being aware of the differences between the stage and film versions. I find myself curious if they re-jigger the show to more closely resemble the movie, or if they embrace the differences (“Lonely Goatherder” and “Favorite Things” in dramatically different contexts, Elsa and Max getting to sing).
We shall see, indeed.
This is going to be based on the stage production, not the film production. I’ve seen two different stage productions and they were both wonderful. I am a rabid fan of the film version and I am excited to see this. If NBC had announced that Britney Spears was playing Maria, and Zac Ephron was the Captain, I’d be worried. People who are concerned about a new production of SoM need to get out and see more stage productions. Revivals are done all the time.
JohnD, I will also be curious to see how they stage this. One of the productions I saw went strictly by the format of the stage musical (with the differences from the movie you mention). The other did the stage production except it went ahead and used My Favorite Things with Maria and the children during the storm. They also had a scene right after with Gretl doing a solo reprise of My Favorite Things that brought the house down!
I am very curious to see this production.
The amazing Jackie Evancho should be cast as Liesl.