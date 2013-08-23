‘True Blood’ star joins Carrie Underwood in NBC’s ‘The Sound of Music’

After spending the past few months as a vampire and a God on “True Blood,” Stephen Moyer is ready to fill some even bigger shoes, signing on to star in NBC’s live production of “The Sound of Music.”

NBC announced on Friday (August 23) that Moyer will play Captain Georg Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” which will air live on December 5. He joins “American Idol” winner (and Grammy winner) Carrie Underwood, who was previously announced as Maria.

Moyer is taking on a role that Theodore Bikel played in the original Broadway cast and a part acted by Christopher Plummer (but sung by Bill Lee) in the beloved 1965 Oscar-winning film.

If you’re inclined to ask, “But can Stephen Moyer sing?” the answer is, “Of course he can.” The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art graduate recently appeared at the Hollywood Bowl playing Billy Flynn in a production of “Chicago,” among other stage credits.

NBC’s “The Sound of Music” will be produced by Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, with “30 Rock” live show director Beth McCarthy-Miller helming along with Rob Ashford.