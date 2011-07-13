‘True Blood’s’ Alexander Skarsgard will star in Viking epic

#Alexander Skarsgard
07.13.11 7 years ago

“True Blood’s” Alexander Skarsgard will star in a Viking epic tentatively titled “The Vanguard” for Warner Bros., according to Variety.

The film will center on two Viking brothers who are banished to the previously-unexplored North America and decide to attempt the harrowing journey back to their Swedish homeland.

Playwright Chris Boal (“Crazy For the Dog”) will write the script, while Charles Roven and Richard Suckle will produce for Atlas Entertainment.

Skarsgard will also make his producing debut on the film.

Skarsgard has a busy schedule these days; he’s in the middle of his fourth season playing Eric on “True Blood,” and he’ll soon be seen in Universal’s “Battleship,” Screen Gems’ “Straw Dogs” remake and Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alexander Skarsgard
TAGSAlexander SkarsgårdThe VanguardVIKINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP