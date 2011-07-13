‘True Blood’s’ Alexander Skarsgard will star in Viking epic

“True Blood’s” Alexander Skarsgard will star in a Viking epic tentatively titled “The Vanguard” for Warner Bros., according to Variety.

The film will center on two Viking brothers who are banished to the previously-unexplored North America and decide to attempt the harrowing journey back to their Swedish homeland.

Playwright Chris Boal (“Crazy For the Dog”) will write the script, while Charles Roven and Richard Suckle will produce for Atlas Entertainment.

Skarsgard will also make his producing debut on the film.

Skarsgard has a busy schedule these days; he’s in the middle of his fourth season playing Eric on “True Blood,” and he’ll soon be seen in Universal’s “Battleship,” Screen Gems’ “Straw Dogs” remake and Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia.”