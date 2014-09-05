“True Detective” may get Justin Lin to direct 2 episodes

The “Fast and the Furious” director, who”s also directed “Community,” could succeed Cary Fukunaga and direct the first two episodes of Season 2.

Chris Rock: “I met Joan Rivers on the worst day of her life” – my 1st time on TV

“I did the very last ‘The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers” on Fox,” says Rock. “It was my first time on television. Her show just gotten cancelled and her husband had just shot himself in the head. And for whatever reason, she decided to go and do the last show. Boy, did I learn about the show must go on that day.” Rock goes on to say that Rivers “had it together on camera,” then cried during the commercial break. But “she kept it together.” PLUS: Report: Rupert Murdoch ordered the NY Post to downplay Rivers” death on the front page, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen talk about why gay people love Joan, Joan's book sales are up 60,000%, New Yorker pays a cartoon tribute to Joan, and her autopsy was inconclusive.

“Alpha House” gets a cameo out of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator yesterday filmed a scene as herself for the 2nd season of the Amazon series.

Report: Aviva Drescher fired from “Real Housewives”

Us Weekly reports: “Not even the leg toss could save her! Aviva Drescher has been fired from The Real Housewives of New York City after two seasons on the show.”

Is a “Walking Dead” companion series a sign AMC is out of ideas?

A “Breaking Bad” spinoff, followed by this?

“The Mindy Project”s” Season 3 trailer takes place in bed

“It's the big, awkward sex scene you've waited two years for.”

TV Land orders 12 more episodes of “The Exes”

That”ll bring Season 4 to a total of 24 episodes.

“Arrow” adds Austin Butler

The “Life Unexpected” and “Carrie Diaries” alum will recur as Thea”s love interest.

German filmmaker Werner Herzog to appear on “Parks and Rec”

Herzog says he recently filmed a “tiny cameo” as “an elderly guy who sells his decrepit house.”