‘True Detective’ will submit for Emmy contention as a drama

If this summer's Emmy races are half as exciting as this spring's jockeying for Emmy category position, we're gonna have a real barnburner on our hands come August.
Two weeks ago, Netflix fired the first salvo, electing to submit “Orange Is The New Black” in the comedy category after going as a drama for Golden Globes contention. Personally, I think that was the smart and correct choice and, in a perfect world, “Orange” could fill out the supporting actress field on its own. [That won't happen. But it should.]
Then earlier this morning, Showtime unexpectedly announced that after three years as a drama for Emmy purposes, “Shameless” will submit as a comedy this year. I'd always advocated “Shameless” as a comedy in years past and I would put Emmy Rossum in any open field of actress contenders, regardless of category. Still, I'm not quite sure how I feel about the move in this particular season, which has probably been more consistently dramatic in tone than the three that came before. Rossum remains the show's top contender for nods and it's true that the Lead Actress Drama field is absurdly packed — Seven nominees last year and that didn't include Rossum, Tatiana Maslany or Julianna Margulies — but the Lead Actress Comedy is hardly empty, though Laura Dern and Tina Fey will both fall out from last year's Top 6.
But the biggest shoe to drop? Well, that came on Tuesday afternoon, as HBO confirmed that winter sensation “True Detective” will submit in the Drama field, rather than in the Miniseries category.
Wow.
All along, Sepinwall and I had just assumed that “True Detective” was going to go the miniseries route.
After all, why not?
The template was there courtesy of “American Horror Story,” which pushed the definition of miniseries to its extreme and reaped the Emmy benefits. Put “AHS” in the Drama category, it earns a couple tech nods and probably Jessica Lange gets an annual nomination, but it doesn't come anywhere near the dozen-plus nominations it has received each year as a miniseries.
With a close-ended eight-episode run and the promise of a whole new cast and a new director (or directors) next season, “True Detective” wouldn't have had any trouble sneaking in as a miniseries for Emmy contention this year. Heck, HBO hasn't even officially ordered another season yet, though it seems to be a given.
It seemed like HBO had an easy choice: “True Detective” would be a miniseries, Ryan Murphy's “Normal Heart” would be a movie and “Game of Thrones” would take another stab in the Drama category.
Now? Things are about to get nutty.
“True Detective” will get its Drama Series nomination and Matthew McConaughey will get a nomination even in the packed Lead Actor field.
The big questions come literally everywhere else.
Does HBO submit Woody Harrelson as a supporting actor, even though there's no rational justification for it? As a miniseries lead, Harrelson would have been a lock to play Matt Damon to McConaughey's Michael Douglas for a full year of award shows. As a drama lead, Harrelson doesn't exactly become a longshot, but he has to deal with what is always one of Emmy's toughest categories, even if Damian Lewis submits in a different field and if Emmy voters recognize that nominating the very fine Hugh Bonneville as a lead is inane. [Harrelson would have little trouble making the supporting field, but even that one isn't a cakewalk.]
Can Michelle Monaghan get a supporting actress nod? Submitted in the movie/miniseries field, she'd have been a lock and nobody would have given it a second's thought. Going in the drama field? It's just harder. With “Haunted Houses” as her showcase episode, I think she still makes it, especially with Morena Baccarin a shoo-in to drop out.
Editing? Cinematography? Just about everything technical? That's easy.
The genuine madness will come the when HBO has to figure out how to push eight Nic Pizzolatto scripts and eight pieces of Cary Fukunaga direction.
See, I don't know if you remember, but there was a time maybe one day ago when AMC had reason to believe it was going to get two or three (or more) writing and directing slots for various episodes of “Breaking Bad” and that the network would just have to choose a favorite child to nudge across the finish line. Suddenly, though, AMC might be wondering whether Vince Gilligan's direction on the finale or Rian Johnson's work on “Ozymandias” will be able to top that showy single-shot conclusion to “Who Goes There,” whether Gilligan or Moira Walley-Beckett will be able to stave off Pizzolatto's scripts for “The Long Bright Dark” or “Seeing Things.” [UPDATE: See comments below for Emmy rules on writing credits, which really work against Pizzolatto, who can only take one spot, since he had no co-credited writers on any of the eight episodes.]
When “Breaking Bad” won Outstanding Drama Series last fall, it almost seemed gluttonous. The first part of the final season was, to me, vastly inferior to the second and if “Breaking Bad” was already beginning its extended Emmy coronation that early, this fall's win would be an Emmy night anti-climax we'd have to wait three hours for.
I still think “Breaking Bad” will deserve to win and, if you asked me now, I'd still predict “Breaking Bad” will win. But come July if “True Detective” gets those half-dozen writing and directing nominations I'd have earmarked for “Breaking Bad”? I reserve the right to change my mind. “Breaking Bad” hasn't aired an episode since September and it will already have one Outstanding Drama on its mantle. “True Detective” will be more recent and it will have the shiny newness that led “Homeland” to victory two years ago.
Bryan Cranston was probably going to glide to a fourth win. Instead, Matthew McConaughey will storm in to complete The Helen — Named after Mirren and Hunt — by winning an Oscar and an Emmy in the same year. Sorry, BryCrans. There's nothing you can do.
Emmy Night 2014 was going to be really uncomplicated: “Breaking Bad” was going to win for series, Cranston, Anna Gunn and in the writing and directing categories. Maybe even Dean Norris or Aaron Paul would sneak in. And then “True Detective” was going to win everything on the miniseries side. Everybody was going to be happy.
Now it's complicated.
And it's also complicated for the other competition, especially on HBO. “Game of Thrones” has a lot of creative momentum and the season's first three episodes are great, but it now becomes HBO's secondary focus. “Boardwalk Empire” had another rich and complicated season, but as HBO's third favorite child, it won't even be in the conversation. And “True Blood”? Don't even make me laugh.
We'll have to wait to see which miniseries offerings get to benefit from the lack of “True Detective” competition. “American Horror Story: Coven” was already going to cruise to the usual dozen-plus nods, but what else steps up? Starz conned Golden Globe voters into multiple nods for “The White Queen” and “Dancing on the Edge,” but those don't feel like Emmy shows. FX probably gets to double-down thanks to “Fargo.” Does this mean more available nominations for “Klondike” and “Luther” and “Sherlock”? And what happens with BBC America's “Broadchurch”? I have no clue if it's actually eligible. Something else now gets to win, though!
And somebody else gets to win in the Lead Actor Movie/Miniseries category and you can bet HBO is assuming it'll be Mark Ruffalo for “Normal Heart.”
For me, the bottom line is that I'd have bought “True Detective” in either category. If “AHS” is a miniseries, “True Detective” sure as heckfire is a miniseries. But if HBO wanted to play it straight and aim for the prestige of the Drama category (while opening up a few wins for “Normal Heart”)? That's fine, too. “True Detective” will still be one of the most nominated shows, regardless of the category, but I think this choice may cost it a few wins and a few nominations. But it'll still be a player. And it'll make things interesting, much more interesting that the “Shameless” and “Orange” category decisions which may impact one or two races at the most.
Anyway… I'm sure Sepinwall and I will talk much more about this on the podcast tomorrow.
Are you surprised? Is this a smart move?
On the movie/mini-series split, does that mean Sherlock will now compete as a movie (in previous years they always specified which episode was nominated)? Because that’s just silly.
Paul – I think they’ll have to choose and I don’t think anything has been announced.
-Daniel
I’m pretty proud of HBO for going in this direction. They’ve basically declared that they believe True Detective is good enough to compete with the big dogs for Emmy glory whereas AHS hides in the far weaker Miniseries category while arguably not even being a miniseries.
Respect to HBO for taking the hard road. I’ve always thought that American Horror Story being able to compete as a Miniseries was ridiculous, but they found a loophole, and considering how savvy HBO typically is when it comes to awards season, I thought it highly unlikely that they’d sacrifice potential nominations and potential wins. But clearly, they’re playing the long game. So what are True Detective’s chances now?
Drama Series: This has instantly become the year’s most exciting category. True Detective is a lock for a nomination, but they have a real fight on their hands for a win. Breaking Bad is out in front, and although it will have been off the air for almost a year by the time voting ends, I’m sure that AMC will give the defending champion a strong push. Game of Thrones will likely draw a significant amount of buzz and promotional attention as well (I’ve read the books, and based on what’s coming up this new season is going to be extremely strong). It won’t be enough for Thrones to win, but it could divide HBO’s attention enough to ensure Breaking Bad’s victory.
Lead Actor: Matthew McConaughey has to be considered the favorite here. He has enough momentum coming off his Oscar win to take down Bryan Cranston, who has already won three times and hasn’t won in three years. McConaughey has numerous episodes that he could submit that could earn him the win. Cranston will submit “Ozymandias”, which makes him extremely formidable, but I’d still take McConaughey.
As Dan indicates, the really interesting question could be what Woody Harrelson decides to do. He and McConaughey could reinforce one another by submitting separate tapes, but he has no chance of winning in this category. Furthermore, it’s conceivable that he could siphon off enough votes from McConaughey to deliver the race to Cranston. Lead Actor is such a competitive category that there’s even a chance that Harrelson could be snubbed, since HBO will likely push McConaughey first and foremost.
Would Harrelson consider submitting himself in the Supporting Actor category? It would be MASSIVE category fraud, and voters might reject it as such. But if he were to make it into that field, I expect that he would be the favorite to win.
Supporting Actress: Michelle Monaghan will probably make this field, but she has little chance of beating Anna Gunn if Gunn submits Ozymandias. Monaghan simply doesn’t have the tape (really, no one does).
Director: If Cary Fukanaga submits “Who Goes There”, he has a real chance to win, especially since Michelle MacLaren (“To’hajillee”), Rian Johnson (“Ozymandias”), and Vince Gilligan (“Felina”) could split votes. That doesn’t even factor in potential submissions from Game of Thrones and House of Cards. I think that Fukanaga would conquer a divided field.
Writing: Because Nic Pizzolatto wrote every episode of True Detective (and received sole credit), he can only submit one episode, which means he’d have to choose carefully. Breaking Bad is likely to have multiple entries in this field, while Game of Thrones, House of Cards, Mad Men, and Downton Abbey are all threats to at least get a nomination here. This category is the hardest to project until we see the actual submissions.
So True Detective will probably pick up two trophies, maybe three. If it had submitted as a Miniseries, it probably would have swept everything. It’s a high-risk, potentially high-reward move. But it will certainly make the race much more fun.
I don’t love this move. Mainly because I do think this is legitimately a mini-series even more than AHS is.
I was prepared to be happy about Matthew’s win but now I don’t know that I will be. He was incredible but I still don’t think any performance, on TV or film, came close to what Cranston did on Breaking Bad.
It also means deserving shows that weren’t a factor last year might not make it again this year. Better luck next time, The Americans?
But this show (and AHS) is legitimately a series. It was never meant as a one-off, so I don’t see how it’s taking away from other series like the Americans any more than breaking bad being nominated does.
What it ultimately comes down to is whether you consider miniseries vs. series to be a business distinction (whether or not there’s any intention of future seasons and/or talent is working under multi-year contracts) or an artistic distinction (self-contained stories with no year-to-year follow-up).
I’m a bit of purist, in the sense that I think a miniseries should have to qualify for both.
Dan isn’t it true that you can only submit one episode from each writer or director, and this means that True Detective would only be able to get one in each field? Also couldn’t that ultimately help True Detective, because there could still be Breaking Bad vote splitting and only one True Detective nomination to vote for?
Nick – Hmmm… I know you can submit multiple *co*-written episodes, obviously, because Matt Weiner has gotten multiple nods in the same year. But that’s an interesting question…
-Daniel
Nick is correct. Occasionally, shows will maneuver to get a second name on a script for the sole purpose of being able to submit two episodes by a strong writer. True Detective won’t be able to do that. One writing slot, one directing slot.
From the official Emmy Rules and Procedures guidlines
“An individual or the same team may enter multiple achievements in a writing category if the achievements are for different programs. WGA percentage rules still apply, however, those submitting for a comedy or drama series category may choose to put their credit percentages toward one entry, per series, per category.”
“WGA entry rules pertaining to team size restrictions are applicable in comedy and drama
series. Entrants must have, either by themselves or in conjunction with other story or
teleplay writers, at least 50% credit-share of the entered program.”
Some possible combinations:
Sole writing credit = 100% for sole writer;
2-person shared writing credit = 100%/2 = 50% for each writer;
Teleplay credit for 1 writer and story credit for 1 writer = 60% for teleplay writer and 40% for story writer;
2-Person shared writing credit for a teleplay and 2-person shared story credit = 60%/2 =
30% for each teleplay writer and 40%/2 = 20% for each story writer.
“Entrants can put their credit percentages toward only one entry, per series, per category.”
So at least for writing categories, Pizzolatto will only be able to submit one episode. The guidelines aren’t specifically included for the directing awards, but I would guess that they’re similar.
Oddly enough, the miniseries categories have exceptions that would’ve been tailor made for Pizzolatto and Fukunaga. If someone writes or directs every installment of a miniseries, they’re allowed to submit the entire thing for consideration.
This is a ballsy move by hbo, and I think it’s great. This is a show that’s planned for multiple seasons, so it isn’t really a mini (in spite of repeated successful category fraud). It makes for an exciting Emmy-cast.
I know that Miniseries and Movies separated this year, but is it only the overall category that separated and not the actor awards?
Danny – I believe so, yup.
-Daniel
Correct. The acting races are still combined, although I believe they each may have been expanded to six nominees from the original five.
I guess they see this as their next big prestige drama, so that’s how they’re pushing it. They will have “Game of Thrones,” but it’s fantasy and I can see them assuming (as I do) that Emmy snobbery will always keep it from winning a major category outside Dinklage, and “Boardwalk Empire” is ending.
People are crowning Breaking Bad already really need to take another look at True Detective. If you think it’s going to be a steamroll year for BB you are sorely mistaken. There has never been a show that has accomplished what TD has done in 8 episodes. I’m so sick and tired of these Breaking Bad fanboys who talk about this show like it’s the second coming. Is it a fantastic show? Absolutely. Season five, in particular, was spectacular (seasons 1-3 were average to good at best). Breaking Bad lunatics have become the most annoying fans on the face of the earth.
True Detective is a horrifying tale that drills into your psyche and does not let hold. There is absolutely nothing in that show that has ever been put to screen before. It is wholly original. You think Ozymandius was frightening? There are scenes in True Detective that will cost you sleep. Not to mention some of the most stellar acting by BOTH leads on TV in a long time. In my opinion, it deserves the win.
Breaking Bad is a fantastic show, and will probably go down in history as one of, if not the, greatest show ever. But in this particular occasion True Detective deserves, and will, win for Best Drama and possibly Best Actor as well. Much to the chagrin of the legions of annoying bandwagon jumpers who somehow take it as a personal offense whenever a show not named Breaking Bad is praised in the slightest.
Hmmmm. Sounds like you haven’t seen some of the True Detective fanboys. And just because you don’t like a shows fans doesn’t mean the show doesn’t deserve to win.
I love breaking bad. It’s just about the best tv show of the modern era. My point was that true detective deserves the win more. In 8 episodes it did what breaking bad took 5 1/2 seasons to do, in my opinion, and that is to dig itself into your mind and not let go. Unlike breaking bad, it relied on subtlety instead of flash. Subtlety isn’t breaking bads strong suit. And that’s fine no complaints here. I just get annoyed when people get so defensive over that show. Especially when it’s unwarranted.
I respect HBO not trying to cheat the rules…. But Breaming Bad deserves all the Emmys. Seriously, all of them. Strongest argument for True Detective would be for McConaughey but he just won an Oscar he didn’t deserve so…. All the Emmys for BB! Let’s stop pretending TD was some amazing achievement, it was very good, not great. That’s all.
breaking bad is overrated true detective should win but will be tight. Mccounaughey will probably beat Cranston in lead actor category deal with it.
This drama category is loaded. Putting aside what will get nominated, three shows easily deserve to be nominated right now:
1) The Good Wife (which would get my vote right now)
2) Breaking Bad
3) True Detective (though this was really more of a miniseries)
We haven’t seen the seasons of these potential deserving candidates:
4) Game of Thrones
5) Orphan Black
6) Mad Men
Two shows are early in the year, but have been at Emmy level as well:
7) The Americans
8) Hannibal
Then we have a few other shows that are really good:
9) Justified
10) Boardwalk Empire
11) Masters of Sex
Too bad this next piece of junk will get a nomination:
12) House of Cards
And then there’s a mystery of mysteries:
13) Homeland
I’m not a fan of this simply because by having TD and BB in separate categories, I can be happy for all my faves getting wins, and now I have to figure out who to root for. Damn you, HBO! :-D
This is exactly why Mad Men split their final season into two years. (Aside from the financial and letting AMC delay finding another show to fill the void aspects)
Assuming another show doesn’t jump out next year and become the new Breaking Bad/True Detective that everyone obsesses over and shames people for not watching, and that’s probably unlikely, Mad Men might be able to go into their final Emmys as the favorite.
The Good Wife will win this year and surprise no one, except Hitfix – period
The Good Wife will win this year, period.