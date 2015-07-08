Tuesday Ratings: ‘Hollywood Game Night’ return caps NBC win, ‘Zoo’ is steady

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 7, 2015.

“America's Got Talent” and a decent return for “Hollywood Game Night” helped NBC cruise to Tuesday night victory overall and crush the competition in the key demographic.

The night's other notable was very solid Week 2 retention for CBS' “Zoo,” which was down only 0.1 in the key demo and a few hundred-thousand viewers overall.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.0 rating for Tuesday night, dominating in the key demographic. CBS was a distant second with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by ABC's 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.5 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night, a number that looks to be preemption-inflated.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.71 million viewers and a 5.1 rating/9 share for Tuesday primetime. CBS was a solid second with nearly 7 million viewers and a 4.6/8 for the night. ABC's 2.27 million viewers and 1.6/3 and the 1.3/2 and 2.07 million viewers for FOX were well back. The CW averaged 1.19 million viewers and a 0.7/1, but that still looks inflated.

8 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” led the 8 p.m. hour with 9.89 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' “NCIS” repeat was second with 7.48 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC's repeats of “Fresh Off The Boat” and “Black-ish” averaged 2.73 million viewers, edging out the 2.46 million viewers for FOX's “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader,” while both networks had a 0.6 key demo rating. The CW's “The Flash” repeat averaged 1.44 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.825 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “America's Got Talent.” CBS' “Zoo” averaged 7.53 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in a solid second. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” averaged 1.87 million viewers to nip the 1.67 million for FOX's “Bullseye,” while the networks tied again with a 0.5 key demo rating. The CW's “iZombie” repeat averaged 941,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS narrowly won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.99 million viewers for an “NCIS: New Orleans” repeat, which finished second with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Hollywood Game Night” premiere averaged 5.42 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.5 key demo rating. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” trailed with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.