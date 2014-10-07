TV on the Radio unleash hypnotic new ‘Seeds’ track ‘Careful You’ with lyric video

TV on the Radio are offering up another taste of their forthcoming album.

A week after unleashing the video for first single “Happy Idiot,” the Brooklyn band has released a lyric video for “Careful You,” the second track off their fifth studio LP “Seeds” (and their first since 2011's “Nine Types of Light”). With its hypnotically swirling colors, shifting landscapes and mysterious fleshy blobs, the video nicely complements the song's throbbing bassline and lyrics that scream with confused longing (“What”s the deal?/Is it real?/When”s it gonna go down?/Can we talk?/Can we not?/Well I”m here/Won”t you tell me right now?”).

Watch the lyric video and check out the band's upcoming tour dates below.

“Seeds” will be available for purchase on Nov. 17 (you can pre-order here).

Tour dates:

Fri-Oct-17: Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl (Supporting Massive Attack)

Sat-Oct-18: Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library

Sun-Oct-19: San Francisco, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival

Wed-Oct-22: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

Thurs-Oct-23: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

Fri-Oct-24: Joshua Tree, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

Sat-Oct-25: Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

Wed-Nov-12: Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Thu-Nov-13: Montreal, QC @ Corona

Fri-Nov-14: Boston, MA @ Paradise

Sun-Nov-16: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon-Nov-17: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tue-Nov-18: New York, NY @ Apollo

Fri-Nov-21: Brooklyn, N Y @ MHOW

Sat-Nov-22: Brooklyn, NY @ MHOW