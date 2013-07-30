NOT a Kanye cover: TV On The Radio release new song ‘Mercy’

TV On The Radio haven’t announced a new album, but they have offered up a new song: “Mercy” arrived today. And, no, it’s not a Kanye West cover.

The fast track has the band at a snap-hip pace, with the lyrics intimating some forthcoming, soul-challenging forces.

Kyp Malone told HuffPost that it’s one of two new songs on the way from the band, the other being a tune called “Million Miles.”

“Couldn’t be more excited to be getting back into it, all together,” band member Kyp Malone tells HuffPost. “The new songs ‘Mercy’ and ‘Million Miles’ came to fruition with such ease that it felt like an invitation to get back to this good work.”

This marks the band’s first outing under Dave Sitek’s Federal Prism label. Their last album was 2011’s “Nine Types of Light,” which made it to No. 12 on the Billboard 200.