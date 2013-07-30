NOT a Kanye cover: TV On The Radio release new song ‘Mercy’

07.30.13 5 years ago

TV On The Radio haven’t announced a new album, but they have offered up a new song: “Mercy” arrived today. And, no, it’s not a Kanye West cover.

The fast track has the band at a snap-hip pace, with the lyrics intimating some forthcoming, soul-challenging forces.

Kyp Malone told HuffPost that it’s one of two new songs on the way from the band, the other being a tune called “Million Miles.”

“Couldn’t be more excited to be getting back into it, all together,” band member Kyp Malone tells HuffPost. “The new songs ‘Mercy’ and ‘Million Miles’ came to fruition with such ease that it felt like an invitation to get back to this good work.”

This marks the band’s first outing under Dave Sitek’s Federal Prism label. Their last album was 2011’s “Nine Types of Light,” which made it to No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

Around The Web

TAGSDave Sitektv on the radio

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP