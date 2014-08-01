TV Rating: ‘The Quest’ premiere is weak as ‘Big Brother’ leads CBS Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 31, 2014.

With “Big Brother” and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat leading the way, CBS scored its regular Thursday wins in all measures.

The night's big notable was ABC's “The Quest,” which got off to a soft start, particularly among male viewers.

Thursday returns were on the low side, with “Big Brother” losing a couple viewers but remaining flat in the key demo, “Welcome to Sweden” dipping and “Gang Related” falling a bit without “Hell's Kitchen” as a lead-in. ABC's “Rookie Blue” was also down in viewers.

The news was slightly better for ABC's “NY Med,” which rose a bit overall.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Thursday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC's 0.9 key demo rating was second for the night, followed by ABC's 0.8 key demo rating and the 0.6 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.1 key demo rating (and a “0” share) for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 5.38 million viewers and a 3.5 rating/6 share for Thursday primetime, topping ABC's 4.26 million viewers and 2.8/5 for the night. NBC was third with 3.16 million viewers and a 2.0/4, followed by the 2.02 million viewers and 1.3/2 for FOX. The CW averaged 598,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

8 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour with repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (7.23 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “The Millers” (5.395 million and a 1.2 key demo). NBC's “Hollywood Game Night” repeat averaged 3.95 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in second. The premiere of ABC's “The Quest averaged 2.81 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, shedding viewers at the half-hour. FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” repeat averaged 1.77 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating in fourth, beating the 576,000 viewers and 0.1 key demo rating for The CW's “The Vampire Diaries.”

9 p.m. – “Big Brother” kept CBS in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.195 million viewers and a Thursday-best 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Rookie Blue” was second with 4.52 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX's “Gang Related” averaged 2.27 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, edging out NBC's hourly total for “Welcome to Sweden” (2.58 million and a 0.7 key demo) and “Working the Engels” (1.92 million and a 0.6 key demo). The CW's “The Originals” repeat averaged 621,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “NY Med” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 5.455 million viewers and finished second with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' repeat of “Elementary” averaged 3.645 million viewers in second and a 0.7 key demo rating in third, compared to the 3.28 million viewers and hour-winning 1.1 key demo rating for “Last Comic Standing” on NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.