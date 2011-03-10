TV Ratings: 13 proves lucky for ‘American Idol,’ FOX on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 9, 2011.

With very little competition to speak of, FOX’s “American Idol” had no trouble reigning over Wednesday night in all key measures, drawing big numbers for its Top 13 performance episode, improving over last week’s 90-minute performance show.

For the night, FOX averaged an 8.0 rating among adults 18-49, beating the combined totals for CBS (2.4 rating), ABC (1.6 rating), NBC (1.1 rating) and The CW (0.8 rating) in the key demographic.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 24.24 million viewers to go with a 13.5 rating/22 share. That easily beat the combined viewership for the other four networks. CBS Was second with 9.41 million viewers and a 5.8/10. ABC’s 4.95 million viewers and 3.2/5 edged out the 4 million viewers and 2.6/4 for NBC. The CW trailed with a 1.1/2 and 1.68 million viewers.

8 p.m. – The first hour of “American Idol” delivered an estimated 23.09 million viewers and a 7.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: Redemption Island” averaged 10.94 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating, down from last week, but not a notable amount. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” averaged 5.07 million viewers to beat the 3.47 million viewers for “Minute to Win It” on NBC. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” improved from last week with 2.33 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, which topped NBC for the hour.

9 p.m. – “American Idol” improved to 25.4 million viewers and an 8.4 rating in the key demographic to dominate the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second overall with 8.22 million viewers, but finished third in the key demo. ABC was third overall with a “Modern Family” repeat (6.16 million viewers and a 2.3 demo) and a disappointing performance for a new, unprotected “Mr. Sunshine” (4.79 million viewers and a 1.8 demo). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was fourth with 3.25 million viewers. That left The CW in fifth with the 1.03 million viewers and 0.5 demo rating for “Shedding for the Wedding.”

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with an unimpressive 9.06 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating for a new “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.” NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.295 million viewers for second. A new “Off the Map” gave ABC 4.31 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.