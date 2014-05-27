TV Ratings: ’24,’ ‘Bachelorette’ lead a slow Memorial Day Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, May 26, 2014.

FOX's “24: Live Another Day” and the premiere of “MasterChef” were down from last week and last summer respectively, but still helped FOX lead Monday night among young viewers, while ABC's “The Bachelorette” helped that network win overall despite its own week-to-week drops.

Want to know what was up from last week on Memorial Day? CBS' “Friends with Better Lives” was up, at least overall, though it was down in the key demo, as was NBC's return for “American Ninja Warrior.”

There were lots of ugly numbers on Monday. Let's get to them…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.5 rating for Monday night, nipping the 1.3 rating for ABC and NBC in the key demographic. CBS was fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 5.28 million viewers and a 3.5 rating/6 share to win Monday primetime overall. CBS was second with just under 5 million viewers and a 3.2/5, edging out FOX's 4.94 million viewers and a 3.0/5. NBC was fourth with a 2.3/4 and 4.12 million viewers, far ahead of the 1.325 million viewers and 0.9/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 5.66 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall and third in the key demo with a “2 Broke Girls” repeat 4.58 million and a 1.0 key demo) and a new “Friends With Better Lives” (5.28 million and a 1.4 key demo rating. The premiere of “MasterChef” averaged 4.14 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, topping the 2.98 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for an “American Ninja Warrior” pre-show on NBC. The CW's airing of the movie “Memorial Day” averaged 1.42 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” rose to 5.82 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for ABC and tied for first with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 5.73 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for FOX's “24: Live Another Day.” Repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Mom” averaged 4.91 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating on The CW. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” was fourth with 4.79 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.5 key demo rating. [Among adults 18-34, “The Bachelorette” led the hour, followed by “American Ninja Warrior” and then “24,” though “24” had the advantage among men 18-34. “24” won among adults 25-54.] “Memorial Day” averaged 1.23 million viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating in its second hour.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 5.1 million viewers for “48 Hours,” but tied for second with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” won the hour with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and finished second with 4.59 million viewers. ABC's “Castle” repeat averaged 4.35 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.