TV Ratings: ’24: Live Another Day’ tops ABC’s Hillary Clinton special on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 9, 2014.

Jack Bauer for President? FOX's “24: Live another Day” beat ABC's “Hillary Clinton: Public and Private with Diane Sawyer” and carried FOX to primetime wins in most measures.

Of course, by that standard, Jack Bauer would lose the presidency to the stars of NBC's “American Ninja Warrior,” which was Monday's top show among young viewers.

Among other Monday notables, “MasterChef,” “Mistresses” and “Beauty and the Beast” were all down week-to-week.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.6 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic, edging out the 1.5 key demo rating for NBC. ABC and CBS both averaged 1.0 key demo ratings, while The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 5.475 million viewers and a 3.4 rating/6 share for Monday primetime, holding off CBS' 5.21 million viewers and 3.6/6 for the night. NBC was third with 4.62 million viewers and a 3.4/6, compared to the 3.3/6 and 4.55 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged nearly 1.3 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 4.67 million viewers for repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom,” which finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “MasterChef” was second with 4.62 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC's “Last Comic Standing” encore averaged 4.02 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 4.01 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for a “Bachelorette” clip show on ABC. The CW trailed with a new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (1.92 million and a 0.7 key demo) and a “Whose Line” repeat (1.55 million and a 0.6 key demo).

9 p.m. – FOX led the 9 p.m. hour overall with 6.33 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “24: Live Another Day,” which was up in viewers but down in the key demo from last week. ABC's “Hillary Clinton: Public and Private with Diane Sawyer” was second with 6.08 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. CBS' two “Mike & Molly” repeats averaged 5.27 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, both good for third. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” was fourth with 4.93 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. The CW's “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 856,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS led the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.68 million viewers for “48 Hours,” coming in tied for second with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 4.91 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC's Mistresses” averaged 3.56 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.