TV Ratings: ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Family Guy’ lead Sunday while ‘Once Upon a Time’ hits another low

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 28, 2013.

CBS dominated Sunday overall, led by “60 Minutes,” while “Family Guy” ranked as the night’s top program among young viewers and allowed FOX to tie for the crown in the key demographic.

Meanwhile, on a night that saw many shows dip against increased sweeps competition, “Once Upon a Time” continued to slip, “Red Widow” plummeted and “The Good Wife” and “The Simpsons” and “American Dad” all went up.

Among adults 18-49, FOX and CBS both averaged a 1.7 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was a close third with a 1.5 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.2 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS won comfortably with 9.595 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share, far ahead of ABC’s 3.5/6 and 5.73 million viewers for Sunday night. NBC was third with a 2.8/4 and 4.135 million viewers, topping the 2.1/3 and 3.595 million for FOX.

7 p.m. – “60 Minutes” delivered Sunday’s biggest audience with 11.59 million viewers and tied for first in the 7 p.m. hour with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 6.43 million viewers and also did a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s encore of “The Voice” averaged 2.66 million viewers for third and a 0.6 key demo rating for fourth, compared to FOX’s totals for a “Simpsons” repeat (2.1 million and a 0.9 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (2.63 million and a 1.2 key demo).

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” led the 8 p.m. hour with 9.09 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” was second with 7.04 million viewers and a series-low 2.0 key demo rating. FOX was third with “The Simpsons” (4.48 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.49 million and a 1.7 key demo). NBC’s encore of “The Voice” averaged 4.01 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” led the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 9.01 million viewers for its finale, which was up a hair from last week, but still finished third with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Revenge” was second with 5.93 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third overall with 4.73 million viewers and fourth with a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX won the hour in the key demo and finished fourth overall with “Family Guy” (4.9 million and a 2.5 key demo) and “American Dad” (3.97 million and a 1.9 key demo).

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” averaged 8.69 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS, but finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. “The Celebrity Apprentice” won the key demo with a 1.6 rating and finished second with 5.25 million viewers. “Red Widow” averaged 3.52 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating for ABC, the lowest rating for an ABC original drama this season.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.