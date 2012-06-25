TV Ratings: ’60 Minutes,’ Olympic Trials lead CBS, NBC Sunday split

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 24, 2012.

CBS won Sunday night overall, coasting on the early primetime success of “60 Minutes,” while Olympic Trials coverage helped start NBC’s sweep of the night among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.2 rating, just ahead of ABC’s 1.0 rating in the key demographic. CBS and FOX were a close third for the night with a 0.8 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 5.715 million viewers to go with a 3.8 rating/7 share for Sunday night, beating NBC’s 2.9/5 and 4.61 million viewers. ABC was third for the evening with a 2.1/4 and 3.42 million viewers, while FOX averaged a 1.3/2 and 2.07 million.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.09 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” easily the night’s biggest audience, coming in second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 4.55 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s Olympic Trials coverage averaged 4.48 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “American Dad” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 1.645 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall in the 8 p.m. hour with 5.31 million viewers for a repeat of “Person of Interest,” though the repeat came in fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 5.18 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Secret Millionaire” was third with 3.84 million viewers and finished second with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX’s repeat of its 25th Anniversary special averaged 2.31 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – An encore of “America’s Got Talent” grabbed first for the 9 p.m. hour, averaging 4.52 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” averaged 4.41 million viewers for second and a 0.6 key demo rating for fourth. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” averaged 2.52 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, while FOX’s 25th Anniversary encore averaged 2.26 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS was back in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 5.05 million viewers for a repeat of “The Mentalist,” which was third with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore won the 18-49 demographic with a 1.2 rating and finished second overall with 4.24 million viewers. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” repeat averaged 2.78 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.