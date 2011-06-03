TV Ratings: ABC dominates Thursday with NBA Finals Game 2

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 2, 2011.

While FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” continued the solid start to its eighth season, Thursday primetime belonged to ABC’s coverage of the second NBA Finals showdown between the Heat and the Mavericks, which improved from Tuesday’s Game One in all measures.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.4 rating for the night, far ahead of FOX’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a close third with a 1.8 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.0 rating and the 0.4 rating of The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 10.96 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/11 share for the night. CBS was second for the night with a 5.2/9 and 7.93 million viewers, comfortably ahead of the 3.6/6 and 5.98 million viewers for FOX. NBC’s 1.7/3 and 2.56 million viewers and The CW’s 0.7/1 and 1.03 million viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 7.74 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “So You Think You Can Dance.” CBS was second overall (and third in the key demo) with 7.03 million viewers for “The Big Bang Theory” and “Rules of Engagement.” ABC’s NBA pre-game was third with 6.63 million viewers and second with a 2.3 demo rating. NBC’s “Community” and “30 Rock” episodes averaged 2.45 million viewers, with The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” drawing 1.04 million.

9 p.m. – The Mavericks and Heat gave ABC 12.46 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49 to dominate the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 7.98 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which was also second for the hour in the key demo with a 1.7 rating. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 4.23 million viewers to top the 2.7 million for NBC’s “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” That left The CW to trail with 1.02 million viewers for “Nikita.”

10 p.m. – The NBA Finals coverage improved to 13.8 million viewers and a 5.9 demo rating for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 8.79 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating for a repeat of “The Mentalist.” NBC’s summer burnoff of the romantic-comedy anthology “Love Bites” premiered to a predictably low 2.53 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.