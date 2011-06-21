TV Ratings: ABC wins another Monday with ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘Weight Loss’

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 20, 2011.

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” were both flat-to-down-slightly on Monday night, but still held enough of their audiences to give the network comfortable wins for the evening.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.2 rating for the night, holding off the 1.7 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS and NBC both posted 1.3 ratings to tie for third. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 6.96 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share. NBC was second with 5.79 million viewers and a 3.8/6, which nipped the 3.6/6 and 5.46 million viewers for CBS. FOX’s 2.3/4 and just under 4 million viewers finished fourth for the night. The CW averaged 652,000 viewers and a 0.4/1.

8 p.m. – The first hour of ABC’s “Bachelorette” averaged 7.34 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 to control the 8 p.m. hour. NBC was second with 6.17 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for a repeat of “America’s Got Talent.” CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” episodes averaged 4.27 million viewers and beat the 3.01 million viewers for FOX’s repeat of last week’s “MasterChef.” On The CW, “90210” averaged 835,000 viewers, up enough from last week’s numbers to suspect that the numbers may be skewed by sports preemptions or something.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” was up to 7.83 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 6.1 million viewers for second overall and third in the key demo. NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” was third with 5.19 million viewers and fourth in the demo. The week’s big positive mover was “MasterChef,” which gave FOX 4.98 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, both up for the second straight week. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 470,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat and NBC’s new “Law & Order: Los Angeles” were in a dead head with 6 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” averaged 5.71 million viewers (barely down from last week) for third and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating (flat from last week).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.