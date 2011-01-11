TV Ratings: ABC wins Monday with ‘The Bachelor’

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 10, 2011.

With ESPN airing the college football BCS Championship Game, each of the major networks went to repeats except for FOX and ESPN’s corporate sibling ABC, which won the night with “The Bachelor” and “Castle.”

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, beating CBS’ 2.0 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.6 rating was third, followed by NBC’s 0.9 rating and The CW’s 0.4 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.67 million viewers to go with a 5.7 rating/9 share. CBS was second with a 5.0/7 and 7.69 million viewers. FOX’s 3.4/5 and 5.46 million viewers finished third with NBC’s 2.2/3 and 3.4 million viewers in fourth. The CW’s 0.6/1 and 863,000 viewers was a distant fifth.

8 p.m. – The first hour of ABC’s “The Bachelor” averaged 8.42 million viewers and a 2.7 rating for the 8 p.m. CBS repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were second with 7.06 million viewers. FOX’s new “Lie to Me” averaged just under 5.5 million viewers in third, beating the 3.025 million viewers for NBC’s “Chuck” repeat. The CW’s repeat of “90210” averaged 950,000 viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 9.44 million viewers. ABC’s second hour of “The Bachelor” was second overall with 8.4 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.8 demo rating. FOX’s second hour of “Lie to Me” was third with 5.42 million viewers. NBC’s first repeated hour of the premiere of “The Cape” averaged 3.68 million viewers in fourth. Meanwhile, The CW’s repeat of “Gossip Girl” averaged 777,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – ABC moved back into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 9.2 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating for a new “Castle.” CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 6.57 million viewers in second. The second repeated hour of “The Cape” brought 3.49 million viewers to NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.