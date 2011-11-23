TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Dancing’ finale tops ‘NCIS,’ ‘X Factor’ on Tuesday

11.23.11 7 years ago 5 Comments
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 22, 2011.
The season finale of “Dancing with the Stars,” while lower than recent finales, was still easily enough to lift ABC past “NCIS”-driven CBS and “X Factor”-fueled FOX on a slow pre-holiday Tuesday.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.5 rating for the night, beating FOX’s 3.2 rating and the 2.9 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 1.9 rating, while The CW’s 0.5 rating trailed.
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 15.655 million viewers to go with a 9.9 rating/15 share. CBS was second for the night with an 8.8/14 and 14.27 million viewers in primetime. FOX was far back in third with 9.33 million viewers and a 5.4/8. There was another big drop to NBC’s 3.3/5 and 5.22 million viewers and then to The CW’s 0.8/1 and 1.1 million.
8 p.m. – Although it was the least watched original episode in recent memory, CBS’ “NCIS” averaged 18.45 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating to win the 8 p.m. hour. FOX’s “X Factor” was well below its recent Wednesday performance show averages with 9.58 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 for second. The network that was actually up was ABC, which saw small increases for both “Last Man Standing” (9.33 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating) and “Man Up” (6.79 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.66 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. On The CW, a new “90210” drew only 1.26 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – The “Dancing with the Stars” finale moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 18.49 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 14.03 million viewers and third in the key demo with a 3.0 rating. FOX’s “The X Factor” slipped to 9.08 million viewers in its second hour, but went up to a 3.2 key demo rating. In fourth, NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.45 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat of the “Hart of Dixie” pilot averaged 944,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating in fifth.
10 p.m. – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” capped off its season with 20.42 million viewers and a 4.4 key demo rating for the 10 p.m. hour. That sent CBS’ “Unforgettable” to a low 10.33 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating and NBC’s “Parenthood” to 4.54 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

