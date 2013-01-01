TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ ends 2012 on top

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 31, 2012.

ABC dominated Monday night with a variety of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” programming, celebrating its biggest New Year’s Eve primetime numbers in 12 years.

The other networks lagged well behind with their own mix of New Year’s Eve programming and fuller like a burn-off episode of “The Mob Doctor,” which drew predictably low numbers for FOX.

For the night, ABC averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, topping the combined totals for the other four networks in the key demographic. NBC was second with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by CBS’ 0.8 and FOX and The CW’s 0.5 key demo ratings.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 10.655 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/10 share for an easy Monday night win. CBS was second with a 2.5/5 and 4.03 million viewers. NBC’s 1.9/4 and 3.31 million viewers nipped the 1.8/3 and 2.95 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.32 million viewers for Monday primetime.

8 p.m. – The first hour of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Celebrates Dick Clark” started ABC’s primetime sweep with 8.25 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Bones” repeat was second overall with 3.55 million viewers, but fourth with a 0.6 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” averaged 3.33 million viewers for third and a 0.8 key demo rating for second. On NBC, the first hour of “Enchanted” averaged 3.01 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW’s reairing of the IHeartRadio Music Festival averaged 1.33 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The continuation of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Celebrates Dick Clark” drew 10.46 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 4.13 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly.” NBC’s “Enchanted” averaged 3.18 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating in third. FOX’s new episode of “The Mob Doctor” averaged 2.35 million viewers for fourth and a 0.4 key demo rating for fifth. Yup. That’s low. The CW’s music special averaged 1.3 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” drew 13.26 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 4.625 million viewers and was second with a 0.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly” drew 3.755 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for its primetime component.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.