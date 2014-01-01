TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ leads Tuesday night

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 31, 3013.

Happy New Year!

ABC’s cumbersomely titled “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2014” dominating the primetime component of Tuesday’s New Year’s Eve and presumably also dominated the late-night component as well.

NBC was second among young viewers with “A Toast to 2013!” and “New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly,” which NBC says was up significantly over last year’s primetime portion, while CBS said “We don’t need any stinkin’ New Year’s Eve programming” and finished second overall with a pile of repeats.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.6 rating for Tuesday night, far ahead of the 1.7 rating for NBC in the key demographic. There was a big drop to CBS’ 0.7 key demo rating, to The CW’s 0.6 key demo rating and to FOX’s 0.5 key demo rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 9.06 million viewers and a 4.8 rating/9 share. CBS was second with a 4.1/8 and 6.28 million viewers, edging out NBC’s 3.4/7 and 5.95 million viewers. There was a big drop to The CW’s 0.7/1 and 1.37 million viewers and FOX’s 0.8/1 and 1.24. [It seems likely that The CW had preemptions of some sort, but I can’t really bring myself to care.]

8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour in its usual fashion with 8.02 million viewers for a “NCIS” repeat, coming in third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s special “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Presents the 30 Greatest Women in Music” was second with 6.33 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “A Toast to 2013!” was third with 5.47 million viewers and second with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s repeats of “Dads” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 1.54 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, while The CW’s latest IHeart Radio encore averaged 1.37 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – ABC moved into the lead in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.76 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the “30 Great Women in Music” special. NBC’s “A Toast to 2013!” was second with 6.61 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, beating the 6.26 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat. The CW’s IHeart Radio thing averaged 1.36 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, topping the 932,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project.”

10 p.m. – “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2014” averaged 12.1 million viewers and a 3.7 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s Carson Daly version of the same thing averaged 5.775 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. [Note that while the Seacrest telecast rose dramatically at the half-hour, the Daly special slipped a tiny bit at the half-hour.] CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest” averaged 4.56 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.