TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘The Taste’ gets decent sampling, wins Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 22, 2013.

ABC’s new cooking competition show “The Taste” got decent sampling, leading the network to a Tuesday win among young adults, while CBS’ crime drama repeats led to an easy win among total viewers. NBC’s “Go On” had a bad week, while ABC’s “Private Practice” got a modest bump for its series finale, possibly hurting the season finale of NBC’s “Parenthood.”

For the night, ABC averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.77 million viewers overall. NBC and FOX tied for second in the young adult demo with a 1.6 rating, with NBC averaging 4.73 million viewers and FOX 3.43 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 1.5 rating, but 10.47 million viewers overall. The CW was in fifth place (0.6, 1.47 million).

8 p.m. — “The Taste” won the hour for ABC with a 2.0 demo rating and 6.1 million viewers. CBS’ “NCIS” was second (1.7, 12.73 million), followed by repeats of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” on NBC (1.7, 5.78 million). FOX’s sitcoms were fourth, with “Ben and Kate” (1.2, 2.64 million) continuing to drop significantly from its “Raising Hope” lead-in (1.7, 4.05 million). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” was fifth (0.7, 1.54 million).

9 p.m. — In its second hour, “The Taste” (2.3, 5.98 million) dipped slightly among total viewers but went up among young adults. FOX was second in the demo, thanks much more to “New Girl” (2.1, 4.05 million) than “The Mindy Project” (1.5, 2.99 million), while an “NCIS: LA” repeat (1.7, 11.66 million) was the hour’s most-watched show. NBC’s “Go On” (1.3, 3.98 million) was down more than 23 percent from last week’s episode, and “The New Normal” (1.2, 3.27 million) also dipped slightly from last week. The return of the CW’s already-canceled “Emily Owens, M.D.” was irrelevant (0.5, 1.39 million).

10 p.m. — The “Parenthood” season finale (1.7, 4.79 million) won the hour among young adults, but was down about 10 percent from last week, and was the hour’s least viewed show, trailing the “Private Practice” series finale (1.5, 5.22 million), up 25 percent from last week, and a “Vegas” repeat on CBS (1.1, 7.01 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.