TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Wipeout,’ CBS’ repeats pace Thursday split

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 30, 2011.

While ABC’s summer originals won all three Thursday primetime hours among younger viewers, CBS’ repeats controlled most of the evening overall. The result was a predictable split of the night’s main races.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 1.7 rating, topping FOX’s 1.3 rating and the 1.2 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC’s 0.7 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.755 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/8 share, pushing ahead of the 3.6/6 and 6.02 million viewers for ABC. FOX was a distant third with 3.96 million viewers and a 2.5/5. NBC was fourth with a 1.3/2 and 2.02 million. The CW drew 861,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

8 p.m. – “Wipeout” ruled the 8 p.m. hour for ABC with 6.5 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall with 5.77 million viewers for “The Big Bang Theory” and “Rules of Engagement,” though those comedies were third in the key demo. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” results show averaged 5.04 million viewers for third overall and came in second with a 1.6 key demo rating, both way down from last week. NBC’s “Community” and “30 Rock” averaged 2.055 million viewers, while The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” averaged 839,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – CBS grabbed first overall with 6.725 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Expedition Impossible” averaged 6.13 million viewers for second overall and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating, dropping from last week. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 2.88 million viewers, beating the 2.215 million for NBC’s “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 882,000 viewers.





10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” kept CBS in first overall with 7.77 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s new “Rookie Blue” averaged 5.43 million viewers for second and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for a slim win. NBC’s new “Love Bites” averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.