TV Ratings: Adam Scott’s Masters playoff win boosts CBS on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 14, 2013.

Tiger Woods may not have been a Sunday factor, but the Masters went into a thrilling playoff that extended into primetime and boosted CBS to nightly wins in all key measures.

Even without golfers Adam Scott and Angel Cabrera to add juice, “Celebrity Apprentice” got a Sunday bump for NBC, while FOX’s Animation Domination stayed competitive with young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.6 rating for Sunday primetime, beating FOX’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.4 key demo rating was third, while ABC averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS was even more domination with 12.41 million viewers and a 7.8 rating/13 share for Sunday, far ahead of the 4.5 million viewers and 2.9/5 for NBC. ABC was third with a 2.5/4 an d 3.92 million viewers, followed by FOX’s 2.0/3 and 3.465 million viewers.

7 p.m. – The two-hole Masters playoff extended nearly a full hour into primetime and helped CBS averaged 17.97 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 for the 7 p.m. hour. A repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” put ABC in second with 5.84 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “The Voice” averaged 2.8 million viewers for third and a 0.7 key demo rating for fourth, compared to FOX’s repeat of “Bob’s Burgers” (1.72 million and a 0.7 key demo rating) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (2.44 million and a 1.1 key demo rating).





8 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 8 p.m. hour with “60 Minutes” (and “The Amazing Race” for the left side of the country) averaging 12.14 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall with 5.08 million viewers for a “Once Upon a Time” recap special, which finished fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” encore averaged 4.79 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in third. FOX was second in the key demo and fourth overall with “The Simpsons” (4.07 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.41 million and a 1.6 key demo rating).

9 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” (and “The Good Wife” for the left side of the country) averaged 9.56 million viewers to keep CBS in first for the 9 p.m. hour, but dropped the network to second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with 5 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating. FOX won the hour in the key demo and was third overall with “Family Guy” (4.99 million and a 2.4 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.14 million and a 2.0 key demo). ABC’s repeat of “Revenge” averaged 2.66 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Good Wife” (and “The Mentalist” for the left side of the country) won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.965 million viewers and finished second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. In its second hour, NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was up to 5.4 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Red Widow” repeat averaged 2.07 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.