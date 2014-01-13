TV Ratings: AFC Playoff overrun, Golden Globes lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 12, 2014.

CBS’ coverage of the AFC playoff game between Denver and San Diego stretched into primetime and drew huge numbers, helping the network eke out ratings wins over NBC, which is boasting that the Golden Globes were up year-to-year.

Sunday’s ratings are, of course, all catawampus. CBS’ football overrun stretched roughly four minutes into the 8 p.m. hour and skewed everything accordingly. And the Golden Globes were, of course, aired live across the country, which doesn’t convert properly in Fast National numbers, which reflect only time period data.

On to those faulty numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.8 rating for Sunday night, edging out NBC’s 4.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 1.8 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.1 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 18.13 million viewers and a 10.8 rating/16 share for Sunday, topping the 15.51 million viewers and 9.4/14 for NBC on the night. There was a big drop to ABC’s 4.205 million viewers and 2.7/4 and FOX’s 2.2/3 and 3.77 million viewers.

7 p.m. – The football game dominated the 7 p.m. frame with 36.32 million viewers and an 11.3 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC was second with 10.74 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating for Golden Globe arrivals. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 5.1 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 2.22 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for FOX’s repeats of “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad.”





8 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 8 p.m. hour with 18.44 million viewers and a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49 for the start of the Golden Globes, while CBS’ football-inflated “60 Minutes” averaged 16.98 million viewers and a 4.2 key demo rating. FOX was third with “The Simpsons” (4.71 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (4.02 million and a 1.9 key demo). An ABC “Bachelor” special averaged only 3.29 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for fourth.

9 p.m. – The Golden Globes dipped to 17.33 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Good Wife” averaged a skewed 9.82 million viewers for second and a 1.8 key demo rating for third. On ABC, “Revenge” slipped slightly to 5.65 million viewers in third and a 1.6 key demo rating in fourth for the hour. FOX was fourth for the hour overall and second in the key demo with “Family Guy” (5.085 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.35 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo).

10 p.m. – The Golden Globes closed primetime in first for NBC with 15.51 million viewers and a 4.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “The Mentalist” averaged 9.39 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for second, far ahead of the 2.78 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC’s “Betrayal.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.