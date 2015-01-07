TV Ratings: ‘Agent Carter’ outdraws ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ but can’t top ‘NCIS’

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 6, 2015.

The new year is off to a good start for CBS as, for the second straight night, the network's various procedurals neared or cleared season highs, led by the most watched “NCIS” since last February.

“NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” had no trouble thumping ABC's two-hour “Marvel's Agent Carter” in all measures. While ABC will happily note that “Agent Carter” outdrew “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” throughout, the 1940s-set drama suffered a dwindling audience at each half-hour.

Elsewhere, a good premiere for “MasterChef Junior” pushed “New Girl” to a solid performance, though “The Mindy Project” took a big fall from its lead-in.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.3 rating for Tuesday night, easily winning the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.6 key demo rating, followed closely by NBC's 1.1 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS was even more dominant with an estimated 15.605 million viewers and a 9.4 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. ABC was a distant second with a 3.8/6 and 6.21 million viewers. FOX's 3.98 million viewers and 2.4/4 edged out the 2.5/4 and 3.84 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 1.19 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 19.49 million viewers and 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Marvel's Agent Carter” was second with 7.43 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, topping the 5.26 million viewers and 1.8 key demo rating for FOX's “MasterChef Junior” return. NBC's two “Parks and Recreation” repeat averaged 2.52 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating, topping the 1.355 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for The CW's “Flash” repeat.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: New Orleans” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, holding onto 17.355 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 from its lead-in. ABC's “Marvel's Agent Carter” remained in second, but dropped to 6.3 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating (and 5.94 million and a 1.7 key demo in the 9:30 half-hour). FOX was third with “New Girl” (3.17 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.25 million and a 1.0 key demo), which topped NBC's “Marry Me” (2.05 million and a 0.8 key demo) and “About a Boy” (2.66 million and a 0.8 key demo). The CW's “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.03 million viewers 0.4 key demo ratings.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.97 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” averaged 6.66 million viewers for second and also averaged a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC's “Forever” drew 4.905 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.