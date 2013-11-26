TV Ratings: ‘Almost Human’ dips, ‘Mom’ rises and ‘Blacklist’ steady on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 25, 2013.

As usual, it was “Dancing with the Stars” helping ABC cruise to an overall Monday lead, while the stable “Blacklist” combined with “The Voice” (dropping in the demo, but rising overall) to give NBC the night among young viewers.

In its second week, FOX’s “Almost Human” took a notable-but-not-extreme drop — last week’s airing wasn’t against “The Voice,” after all — but the more concerning note would be a corresponding drop for “Sleepy Hollow,” week-to-week.

And, over on CBS, the Monday comedies were a mixed bag as “How I Met Your Mother” dropped, but “Mike & Molly” and “Mom” were both up.

Finally, “Hart of Dixie” failed to get a Hanukkah-bump, which may just mean that I haven’t watched the dreidl-centric episode on my DVR.

[CBS had the Monday Night Football game, but only in San Francisco, where the game would only have preempted the 8 p.m. hour.]

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.2 rating for Monday night to win in the key demographic. ABC, CBS and FOX all posted a 2.1 key demo rating to tie for second, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 13.28 million viewers and an 8.5 rating/13 share for Monday night, well ahead of the 11.14 million viewers and 6.8/10 for NBC. There was a big drop to CBS’ 6.8 million viewers and 4.3/7 and a smaller drop to the 6.29 million viewers and 3.8/6 for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 920,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first with 13.8 million viewers for ABC, taking third with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 11.26 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.2 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.02 million and a 2.9 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (7.9 million and a 2.7 key demo). “Almost Human” dropped to 6.03 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in its second airing, down from last Monday’s time period premiere, but still in that “Bones” range. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.015 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” rose to 14.68 million viewers for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour and also tied for second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” averaged 11.32 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.4 key demo rating for NBC. CBS was third overall and tied for second in the key demo with “Mike & Molly” (8.43 million and a 2.5 key demo) and “Mom” (7.3 million and a 2.2 key demo). FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” averaged 6.56 million viewers and a series low 2.2 key demo rating. Over on The CW, “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 825,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” scored a narrow overall win for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour with 11.35 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Blacklist” averaged 10.83 million for a close second and easily won the hour with a 3.0 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hostages” remained low-but-steady with 4.57 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.