TV Ratings: ‘Amazing’ helps CBS hold off ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 19, 2012.

ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” delivered Sunday’s best young adult numbers, while the premiere of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” won both of its hours with young viewers, but CBS managed to hold on to win the night overall and in the key demo with “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race” leading the way.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating for the night, nipping ABC and NBC’s 2.1 ratings in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 1.9 rating for a close fourth.

Overall, it was a comfortable Sunday win for CBS, which averaged an estimated 10.46 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/10 share for the night. ABC was second with a 4.3/7 and 7.29 million viewers, topping the 3.7/6 and 6.26 million viewers for NBC. FOX was fourth with 4.07 million viewers and a 2.3/4.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 11.53 million viewers for “60 Minutes” (plus 20-ish minutes of golf overrun for the right side of the country), though CBS was second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating and finished second overall with 8.025 million viewers. There was a big drop to the 4.195 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for NBC’s repeat of “The Voice.” FOX was fourth with a repeat of “Bob’s Burgers” (1.805 million and a 0.6 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (2.62 million and a 1.2 key demo).

8 p.m. – The season premiere of “The Amazing Race” (and a chunk of “60 Minutes”) averaged 10.85 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. After holding up well against the Grammys last week, “Once Upon a Time” recovered some of its viewers with 9.71 million viewers, but remained flat with an hour-winning 3.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” repeat improved to 6.07 million viewers in third and finished fourth with a 1.9 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with the 500th episode of “The Simpsons” (5.79 million and a 2.6 key demo rating) and a new “Napoleon Dynamite” (4.42 million and a 2.0 key demo).

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” (and the end of “The Amazing Race”) averaged 9.465 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, but tied for third with a 2.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” was second overall with 7.55 million viewers and also averaged a 2.2 key demo rating. The first hour of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” premiere averaged 7.105 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Family Guy” (5.39 million and a 2.7 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.4 million and a 2.2 key demo) were fourth overall and second in the demo.

10 p.m. – Overall, CBS’ “CSI: Miami” (and “Good Wife”) won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.98 million viewers, finishing second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” improved to 7.68 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating in its second hour. On ABC, the season finale of “Pan Am” was way up from last week with 3.88 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.