TV Ratings: ‘Amazing Race’ finale rises, but 2-hour ‘Dateline’ leads NBC Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, December 19, 2014.

While NBC's “Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon” was unimpressive, a two-hour installment of “Dateline” did well enough to push the network to Friday night victory in most measures.

Over on CBS, the season finale for “The Amazing Race” rose against reduced competition, but a dismal performance from the “A Home For The Holidays” special took the network out of the running for any Friday wins.

And even in a repeat, ABC's “Shark Tank” tied for Friday's best numbers among young viewers.

On to the ratings…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.2 rating for Friday night, edging out ABC's 1.1 rating to win the key demographic. CBS was third with a 0.8 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.5 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 6.04 million viewers and a 3.9 rating/7 share for Sunday primetime, beating out CBS' 5.37 million viewers and 3.4/6. ABC was third for the night with a 3.2/6 and 4.93 million viewers. There was a big drop to FIX's 1.535 million viewers and 1.0/2 and to The CW's 0.8/1 and 1.32 million viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 6.5 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for the finale of “The Amazing Race.” NBC's “Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon” was second with 4.66 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, edging out the 4.46 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “Last Man Standing” and “Cristela” on ABC. FOX's “MasterChef” encore was third with 1.83 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, just in front of the 1.53 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for the first hour of The CW's airing of “Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol.”

9 p.m. – NBC's “Dateline” won the 9 p.m. hour with 6.58 million viewers and finished a close second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 5.38 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for ABC's “Shark Tank” repeat. CBS' “A Home For The Holidays” was third with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating. A “Hell's Kitchen” encore on FOX averaged 1.24 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, edging out the 1.12 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for the end of The CW's “Mr. Magoo” special and the 30-minute “Kung Fu Panda Holiday Special.”

10 p.m. – “Dateline” rose to 6.87 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS' “Blue Bloods” repeat was second overall with 6.41 million viewers and third with a 0.7 key demo rating, compared to the 4.94 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.