TV Ratings: ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Good Wife’ lead Sunday while ‘Believe’ and ‘Cosmos’ rise

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 20, 2014.

On a sluggish Easter Sunday, “The Amazing Race” helped CBS claim victory among young viewers, while “Good Wife” led the network to its usual overall victory.

Even though it was down week-to-week, ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was actually Sunday's top show in the key demographic, but Hallmark continued not to be a successful brand for ABC, as “In My Dreams” was the network's latest Hall of Fame flop.

“In My Dreams” took the place of spring success “Resurrection” and the lack of 9 p.m. hour competition helped both FOX's “Cosmos” and NBC's “Believe” post week-to-week gains.

Note that this was the rare Sunday without any sports overrun for CBS, which gives the rare opportunity to look at the semi-actual numbers for the network's Sunday shows.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating for Sunday night, beating ABC's 1.1 rating in the key demographic. FOX's 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for NBC followed.

Overall, CBS dominated with an estimated 8.525 million viewers and a 5.3 rating/9 share for Sunday primetime, far ahead of the 4.63 million viewers and 2.9/5 for ABC. NBC was third with 3.7 million viewers and a 2.3/4, beating the 2.55 million viewers and 1.5/3 for FOX on the night.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC's “It's The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown” was a distant second with 3.55 million viewers and also finished second with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC's spring dud “American Dream Builders” moved to the 7 p.m. hour and drew 2.52 million viewers for third and tied for third with a 0.6 key demo rating. FOX also tied for third in the key demo and finished fourth overall with a new “Bob's Burgers” (1.53 million and a 0.6 key demo) and an “American Dad” repeat (1.52 million and a 0.6 key demo).

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race: All-Stars” won the 8 p.m. hour with 7.62 million viewers and finished a close second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 5.69 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for ABC's “Once Upon a Time.” NBC's “Dateline” was third with 3.82 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX's repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” averaged 2.425 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” kept CBS in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.08 million viewers and actually spent a rare week tied for first among adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating. NBC's “Believe” rose to 4.66 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating with its reduced competition, beating the 4.58 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “In My Dreams.” FOX's “Cosmos” bumped up to 3.71 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating and comfortably won the hour in the 18-34 demo.

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 8.605 million viewers and also won with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's movie rose to 4.71 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in second, beating the 3.8 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for “Crisis,” which dropped week-to-week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.