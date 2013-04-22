TV Ratings: ‘Amazing Race’ leads CBS Sunday, while ‘Remember Sunday’ is somewhat forgotten

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 21, 2013.

Led by “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race,” CBS cruised to Sunday wins overall and among young viewers.

This is another of those rare Sundays that weren’t impacted by any sort of sports overrun and, thus, let us see exactly how CBS’ lineup is actually doing.

ABC’s Hallmark Hall of Fame movie “Remember Sunday” didn’t do big numbers, but it improved dramatically from ABC’s most recent Hallmark presentation, suggesting that Chuck + Rory + Amnesia could be a formula for future middling success.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.8 rating for the night, beating ABC’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.4 rating and the 1.2 rating for NBC followed in the key demo.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.62 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share for Sunday primetime, far ahead of ABC’s 4.1/7 and 6.61 million viewers. NBC was third with 4.11 million viewers and a 2.7/4, topping FOX’s 1.8/3 and 3.2 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 11.62 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” had a season low with 6.24 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” encore averaged 2.61 million viewers for third and tied for third with a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX followed with a repeat of “Bob’s Burgers” (1.62 million and a 0.6 key demo) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (2.07 million and a 0.9 key demo rating).

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” led the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 9.06 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. The spring slump continued for ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” which averaged 7.28 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in second. NBC’s encore of “The Voice” was third with 4.01 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX was third in the key demo and fourth overall with a repeat of “The Simpsons” (3.73 million and a 1.6 key demo) and a new “Bob’s Burgers” (3.74 million and a 1.7 key demo).

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 8.88 million viewers and finished third with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Remember Sunday” averaged 6.505 million viewers for second, but finished fourth with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was down from last week with 4.88 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. FOX won the hour in the key demo and finished fourth overall with a repeat of “Family Guy” (4.14 million and a 1.8 key demo) and a new “American Dad” (3.91 million and a 1.8 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” averaged 8.935 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS and tied for first with a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “Remember Sunday” was second with 6.43 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” tied for the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating and averaged 4.93 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.