TV Ratings: ‘Amazing Race’ rises, ‘Cristela’ dips and CBS, ABC split Friday

Fast National ratings for friday, October 17, 2014.

Although “Cristela” was down in its second airing, the freshman comedy still played its part in helping ABC narrowly win Friday night among young viewers. The margin-of-victory there was small because “The Amazing Race” delivered season highs for CBS, helping the network rule overall.

Otherwise, it was business-as-usual on Friday, “Shark Tank” delivering primetime's best key demo number, “Blue Bloods” leading overall and “Utopia” coming in a low.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.4 rating for Friday night, edging out CBS' 1.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC's 1.0 key demo rating was good for third, followed by FOX's 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.72 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/10 share for Friday night. ABC was a distant second with a 3.9/7 and 6.1 million viewers, followed by NBC's 4.76 million viewers and 3.2/6. There was a big drop to FOX's 1.0/2 and 1.66 million viewers and to The CW's 0.7/1 and 1.16 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” actually won the 8 p.m. hour in key measures for CBS, averaging 6.61 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. [CBS didn't mention any preemptions, though that's a big jump.] ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (6.71 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Cristela” (5.97 million and a 1.2 key demo). NBC's encores of “Marry Me” and “About a Boy” averaged 2.84 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 1.88 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX's new “Utopia.” The CW's encore of “Jane the Virgin” was sampled by 1.27 million viewers and did a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” was in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.14 million viewers and finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC's “Shark Tank” was second with 7.27 million viewers and won the night with a 1.9 key demo rating. “Dateline” was third with 5.13 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for NBC. There was a large drop to the 1.44 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for FOX's “Gotham” encore and to the 1.06 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for a new “America's Next Top Model” on The CW.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS With 10.415 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” averaged a 1.4 key demo rating to win the hour and finished second with 6.31 million viewers, ahead of the 4.68 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.