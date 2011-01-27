TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ auditions rise for FOX Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 26, 2011.

The second week of “American Idol” auditions delivered good news for FOX, as the Milwaukee show was up from last Thursday’s auditions and finished down only slightly from the show’s season premiere last week. As a result, FOX easily dominated Wednesday in all measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 9.2 rating, beating the combined totals for ABC and CBS (2.1 rating), NBC (1.4 rating) and The CW (0.4 rating) in the key demographic.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 25.2 million viewers and a 13.7 rating/21 share, more than doubling the 6.2/10 and 9.855 million viewers for CBS. ABC’s 3.9/6 and 6.03 million viewers finished third with NBC’s 3.1/5 and 4.88 million viewers coming in fourth. The CW’s 0.8/1 and 1.23 million viewers came in fifth for the night.

8 p.m. – The first “American Idol” hour gave FOX 23.77 million viewers and an 8.5 demo rating for the 8 p.m. slot. ABC was a distant second with the 6.8 million viewers for two repeats of “The Middle.” NBC’s “Minute To Win It” was third with 5.02 million viewers, edging out the 4.75 million viewers for CBS’ “Live to Dance.” The CW’s repeat of “Nikita” averaged 1.53 million viewers for fifth.

9 p.m. – In its second hour, “American Idol” jumped to 26.63 million viewers and a 9.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ new “Criminal Minds” finished a solid second with 12.85 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” repeat (7.35 million and a 2.6 demo) and a new “Cougar Town” (5.075 million and 2.1 demo rating) were a distant third. NBC’s new “Chase” averaged 4.14 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat wasn’t a factor.

10 p.m. – In its second Wednesday airing, CBS’ “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.96 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. A repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall for NBC with 5.47 million viewers, but third in the demo. ABC’s new “Off the Map” was third overall with 5.09 million viewers and second with a 1.8 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.