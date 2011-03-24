TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ bounces back, lifts FOX on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 23, 2011.

After last week’s time-shift decline, “American Idol” rose appreciably on Wednesday, though it was still down from the Top 13 performance episode two weeks ago.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 7.7 rating for the night, far ahead of CBS’ 2.5 rating and the 2.2 rating for ABC. NBC was fourth in the key demographic with a 1.6 rating, still topping the 0.7 rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 23.47 million viewers to go with a 13.3 rating/22 share. CBS was a distant second with a 5.7/9 and 9.435 million viewers. ABC’s 4.0/7 and 6.46 million viewers held off NBC’s 3.5/6 and 5.63 million viewers for third. The CW’s 1.0/2 and 1.56 million viewers trailed.





8 p.m. – The night’s first hour of “American Idol” averaged 21.75 million viewers to go with a 7.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: Redemption Island” didn’t have that “American Idol” bounce-back and averaged 10.75 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating in second. ABC was third with the 6.53 million viewers for a new “The Middle” and a “Middle” repeat. NBC’s “Minute To Win It” was fourth with 4.21 million viewers. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 2.15 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating in fifth.

9 p.m. – “American Idol” rose to an estimated 25.2 million viewers and an 8.2 rating in the key demographic for its second hour. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second overall with nearly 8.7 million viewers. ABC’s “Modern Family” (10.8 million viewers and a 4.3 demo rating) and “Mr. Sunshine” (5.91 million viewers and a 2.2 demo) finished third overall and second in the demo. NBC was fourth with 3.985 million viewers for a “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat, leaving The CW in fifth with 968,000 viewers and a 0.4 demo rating for “Shedding For The Wedding.”

10 p.m. – In a tightly fought 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ new “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” was first overall with 8.855 million viewers, but second with a 2.2 demo rating. NBC’s new “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall with 8.68 million viewers, but won the hour with a 2.6 demo. ABC’s “Off the Map” was third with 4.49 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.