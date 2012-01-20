TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ continues to sink, FOX and CBS split Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 19, 2012.
The shrinking of the “American Idol” audience continued Thursday night, with a diminished-but-still-big “Idol” pulling FOX to a nightly win in the 18-49 year-old demographic, but falling behind CBS in total viewers.
For the night, FOX averaged a 3.9 demo rating and 12.3 million viewers, while CBS got a 3.5 in the demo (thanks to the resiliency of “The Big Bang Theory”) and 14 million viewers overall. ABC was third (2.5, 7.1 million), followed by NBC (1.7, 4.2 million) and the CW (0.9, 2.2 million).
8 p.m. — “Idol” averaged 17.7 million viewers and a 5.6 demo rating to easily win the hour for FOX in both measures, but the numbers were down 19 percent from the already-low Wednesday night premiere ratings, and down 27 percent from the first Thursday episode of last season. Then again, “Idol” tends to dip from its first night to its second, and the dip was proportional (the premiere was down 26 percent from the season 10 premiere).
“Big Bang Theory” (6.2, 15.7 million) was virtually untouched from last week’s “Idol”-less number and actually came out slightly ahead of “Idol” in the demo for that first half-hour. CBS’ “Rob” (3.6, 11.7 million) on the other hand, dipped from its premiere and is now retaining only 69% of the “Big Bang” lead-in (compared to 79 percent last week). ABC’s “Wipeout” and NBC’s comedies both averaged a 1.8 demo for the hour, but “Wipeout” had 5.9 million viewers to only 4.2 million for NBC. (From half hour to half hour, “30 Rock” was down a couple of percentage points from last week, and “Parks and Recreation” was up a couple, but neither shift was notable.) “The Vampire Diaries” (1.1, 2.7 million) brought up the rear for the CW.
9 p.m. — ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” (3.4, 9.3 million) edged out CBS’ “Person of Interest” (3.3, 14.3 million) in demos but was well behind it in total viewers. “The Office” and “Up All Night” combined to average a 2.4 and 5 million viewers for NBC, and “Up All Night” is now retaining only 65% of its lead-in numbers from “The Office.” FOX’s “The Finder” (2.2, 6.8 million) was up 30 percent from last week’s disappointing debut numbers, when “Bones” was its lead-in, but it only retained 39% of the “Idol” young adult audience, whereas a year ago “Bones” held onto 50% of the “Idol” lead-in.
10 p.m. — “The Mentalist” (2.9, 14 million) easily won the hour in both measures for CBS, followed by ABC’s “Private Practice” (2.1, 6.1 million), and NBC’s rapidly-sinking “The Firm” (0.9, 3.4 million), which is now down to “Chuck”-level numbers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I was so busy ignoring one of my favorites – Big Bang – in favor of a bigger favorite – Community, that I didn’t even know till last night that it was up against American Idol (which I think I blocked out of my mind after Enterprise ended (wasn’t it on Wednesdays?))
There are so many competition singing shows now (or maybe they’ve all died already)
I meant to watch 30 Rock after Big Bang and before Grey’s (which I wish could have skipped the stupidity and funny music (found it finally but really am used to it) LVADs, ghost of Denny, will they/won’t they, and finally got to some good storylines but not till many people fled.) Not that I’m worried it will be canceled, but…
30 Rock, Up All Night, Private Practice will have to wait. I do hope Up All Night will stick around. It’s not my demo but I really like it. Unlike New Girl, which is way not my demo and after 4 eps I just stopped watching. Did it get better? The DVR still has it?
I can watch all the roomies in Meredith’s Eternal Frat House but New Girl – I just found it silly. And I like silly, but not in this case.
while I’m being irrelevant – I watch pilot of Doogie Howser on Hulu last night abd saw something interesting before the credits that I didn’t catch last time I watched it on Hulu:
Neil Flynn.
He had a lot of hair – I almost missed his face. Thank you Hulu for being slightly rewindable.
Also saw Aloma Wright on one of my shows this week or last.
It’s because Steven Tyler is a dirty old man.
Mi first impression was “Alan? what happened to Dan?” and then i remembered Sundance.. lol.. but since you are here Alan, i know is probably to early to even guess.. but if we were guessing, is there a spot in the lineup where you could see Community coming back ? i’m imagining it certainly wont be on thursdays.. :S
Well, *something* has to go at 10 o’clock once NBC decides those Firm numbers are unacceptable, even if they bought the show cheaply. Then it’s just a question of whether they put Awake there or again go for a six-comedy night, presumably sticking Community and Bent at 10 & 10:30 (or maybe putting Parks & Rec at 10:30 so the local affiliates don’t complain about having a new sitcom as their lead-in).
I’d imagine they’d go Bent/Community if they throw them at 10. It’d be hard to launch a new comedy at 10:30, and there’d be some chance Community could hold onto its core audience at that time.
The IOLD “dip” is such a non-story. The critics gush over MODERN FAMILY and theie rating are?
