TV Ratings: ‘American Idol,’ ‘Criminal Minds’ rise on Wednesday

#Modern Family
05.17.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 16, 2012.
FOX’s “American Idol” got a solid bump for the season’s penultimate performance episode, took a bite out of ABC’s comedy audience and led the network to comfortable Wednesday wins.
Wednesday night also saw the two-hour “Criminal Minds” finale get a big bump for CBS and “Revenge” drop for ABC.
For the night, FOX averaged a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of CBS’ 2.7 rating and the 2.3 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.3 rating, while The CW had a 0.4 rating in the key demo.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 17.29 million viewers and a 10.3 rating/17 share for Wednesday primetime. CBS was a solid second with 10.39 million viewers and a 6.5/11, leaving ABC’s 4.3/7 and 6.62 million viewers in third. NBC averaged a 3.1/5 and 4.53 million viewers and The CW averaged 949,000 and a 0.7/1.
[Univision averaged 3.765 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]
8 p.m. – “American Idol” started primetime in first with 15.98 million viewers and a 4.4 rating among adults 18-49. Although they were down from last week, ABC’s finales for “The Middle” (6.49 million and a 1.9 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (5.42 million and a 1.8 key demo) were second for the hour. NBC’s “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” averaged 5.225 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for third, topping the 4.24 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for CBS’ repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Rules of Engagement.” The CW’s repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 798,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – The second hour of “American Idol” performances improved to 18.61 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second for the hour with 12.63 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating for “Criminal Minds.” ABC was third with “Modern Family” (9.3 million viewers and a 3.9 key demo) and a big drop to “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (4.84 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo). NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged only 2.84 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.1 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo.
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with a big 14.31 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Criminal Minds.” ABC’s “Revenge” was a distant second with 6.85 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, still topping the 5.5 million viewers and 1.7 key demo for NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Modern Family
TAGSAMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODELAMERICAN IDOLBetty Whites Off Their RockersCRIMINAL MINDSDont Trust the B in Apartment 23MODERN FAMILYNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSUBURGATORYTHE MIDDLETV RATINGSWednesday

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP