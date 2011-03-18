TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ falls, combines with ‘Bones’ to win Thursday

03.18.11 7 years ago 3 Comments
Fast National ratings for Thursday, March 17, 2011.
For the second consecutive day, “American Idol” took a rather huge drop, particularly among young viewers. Again, the dip can probably be largely attributed to last weekend’s time change. And again, it didn’t make much of a difference, since FOX still dominated Thursday in all measures.
For the night, FOX averaged a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.7 rating, CBS’ 1.6 rating and the 1.5 rating for NBC all followed in a pack. The CW’s 0.5 rating was fifth.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 15.46 million viewers to go with a 9.0 rating/15 share. ABC was second with a 3.6/6 and 5.76 million viewers, beating CBS’ 31./5 and 4.75 million viewers. NBC was fourth with a 2.4/4 and 3.79 million viewers, still better than the 0.9/2 and 1.38 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” averaged just under 19 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 for its Thursday results show (down from mover 21.7 million viewers and a 6.5 demo rating in last Thursday’s Fast Nationals). ABC was second with 7.15 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating for “Wipeout.” Third place went to CBS with 5.13 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating for early NCAA Tournament action. NBC’s newly renewed “Community” (4.21 million viewers and a 1.7 demo) and the not-so-renewed “Perfect Couples” (2.89 million viewers and a 1.2 demo) finished fourth, still beating the 1.225 million viewers for a “Vampire Diaries” repeat on The CW.
9 p.m. – FOX’s “Bones” ruled the 10 p.m. hour with 11.92 and a 3.4 demo rating, significantly up in viewers from last week (flat in the demo), when the drama faced a new episode of “CSI” on CBS. Aired a new episode of “Private Practice,” which averaged only 6.09 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating without its “Grey’s Anatomy” cushion. CBS’ basketball was third with 4.98 million viewers, still better than the 3.88 million viewers for NBC’s “Office” repeat and a new “Parks and Recreation.” The CW’s repeat of “Nikita” averaged 1.53 million viewers.
10 p.m. – CBS’ NCAA hoops averaged 4.15 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall. A repeat of “Off the Map” averaged 4.05 million for second overall. NBC’s new “30 Rock” (4.24 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating) and “Outsourced” (3.64 million viewers and a 1.4 demo) were third overall and combined to win the hour in the demo.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

