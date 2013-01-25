TV Ratings: ‘American Idol,’ ‘Glee’ return help FOX cruise on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 24, 2013.

“American Idol” was down a hair from the comparable hour last week, but it still dominated its hour and boosted “Glee” to improved numbers over its last original airing. FOX rolled to easy Thursday wins in all key measures.

Meanwhile, NBC’s “30 Rock” hit a season high in total viewers, while ABC’s “Scandal” drew its highest-ever repeat numbers. When did “highest ever repeat numbers” become a thing? Ask ABC.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.9 rating for Thursday primetime, topping the key demographic. ABC and CBS tied for second with a 2.0 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.3 rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.21 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share for Thursday night, beating CBS’ 5.9/9 and 9.26 million viewers. There was a big drop to ABC’s 4.4/7 and 6.66 million viewers and then to NBC’s 2.4/4 and 3.78 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.28 million viewers and a 1.4/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 15.53 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with 10.03 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men.” ABC’s series finale of “Last Resort” rose from last week and averaged 5.39 million viewers for third and a 1.2 key demo rating for fifth. NBC’s “30 Rock” was up to 3.84 million and a 1.4 key demo rating in its penultimate week, while “Parks and Recreation” was flat with 3.89 million viewers and down with a 1.7 key demo rating. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 2.74 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “Person of Interest” averaged 10 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS, coming in third with a 1.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” averaged 8.875 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 3.0 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 6.895 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating. On NBC, “The Office” averaged 4.19 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, while “1600 Penn” improved slightly from last week with 3.32 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 1.815 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “Elementary” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.75 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “Scandal” was second with 5.71 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 3.73 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.