TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ hits series low, still wins Wednesday for FOX

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 27, 2013.

Despite drawing its lowest-ever rating among young adults, “American Idol” led FOX to an easy victory on Wednesday night among all key ratings measures, while ABC finished second with its first all-original Wednesday lineup in weeks. And “The Neighbors” season finale beat the “Whitney” season finale.

For the night, FOX averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, and 12.03 million viewers overall. ABC was second (1.9, 6.16 million), followed by CBS (1.7, 7.27 million), NBC (1.5, 5.51 million) and the CW (0.9, 2.43 million).

FOX and ABC finished in a virtual tie among young adult viewers on Thursday night, though FOX had more viewers with “American Idol” and “Glee” than ABC did with “Wife Swap,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.77 million viewers overall. ABC also averaged a 2.4, with 7.56 million. On its first night of covering March Madness, CBS was third (1.6, 4.7 million), followed by NBC (1.0, 3.1 million) and the CW (0.9, 2.16 million).

8 p.m. — “Idol” was in first place for the hour with a 2.9 demo rating and 11.34 million viewers. CBS was a close second with “Survivor” (2.4, 9.16 million), followed by “The Middle” and the finale of “The Neighbors” on ABC (1.7, 6.16 million), the “Whitney” season (and probably series) finale on NBC (1.0, 3.1 million) and “Arrow” on the CW (0.8, 2.61 million).

9 p.m. — “Idol” won the hour again (3.3, 12.72 million), and actually narrowly edged “Modern Family” (3.2, 8.97 million) from 9-9:30. For the hour, ABC was second with “Modern” and “Suburgatory” (1.9, 5.41 million), followed by NBC with “Law & Order: SVU” (1., 6.53 million), CBS with a “Criminal Minds” repeat (1.3, 5.73 million) and the CW with “Supernatural” (1.0, 2.24 million).

10 p.m. — Amid reports that NBC is considering a spin-off, “Chicago Fire” won the hour (1.8, 6.9 million), followed by “Nashville” on ABC (1.5, 5.14 million) and a “CSI” repeat on CBS (1.3, 6.92 million).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.