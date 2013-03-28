TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ hits series low, still wins Wednesday for FOX

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 27, 2013.
Despite drawing its lowest-ever rating among young adults, “American Idol” led FOX to an easy victory on Wednesday night among all key ratings measures, while ABC finished second with its first all-original Wednesday lineup in weeks. And “The Neighbors” season finale beat the “Whitney” season finale.
For the night, FOX averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, and 12.03 million viewers overall. ABC was second (1.9, 6.16 million), followed by CBS (1.7, 7.27 million), NBC (1.5, 5.51 million) and the CW (0.9, 2.43 million).
8 p.m. — “Idol” was in first place for the hour with a 2.9 demo rating and 11.34 million viewers. CBS was a close second with “Survivor” (2.4, 9.16 million), followed by “The Middle” and the finale of “The Neighbors” on ABC (1.7, 6.16 million), the “Whitney” season (and probably series) finale on NBC (1.0, 3.1 million) and “Arrow” on the CW (0.8, 2.61 million).
9 p.m. — “Idol” won the hour again (3.3, 12.72 million), and actually narrowly edged “Modern Family” (3.2, 8.97 million) from 9-9:30. For the hour, ABC was second with “Modern” and “Suburgatory” (1.9, 5.41 million), followed by NBC with “Law & Order: SVU” (1., 6.53 million), CBS with a “Criminal Minds” repeat (1.3, 5.73 million) and the CW with “Supernatural” (1.0, 2.24 million).
10 p.m. — Amid reports that NBC is considering a spin-off, “Chicago Fire” won the hour (1.8, 6.9 million), followed by “Nashville” on ABC (1.5, 5.14 million) and a “CSI” repeat on CBS (1.3, 6.92 million).
After this years judges, their stupid comments, and their obvious bias and manipulation, I think if the show starts another season with anyone of the judges they have, that it will be their final season. It’s been painful to see the judges and their comments this year. What a bunch of bozo’s. I had high hopes for Keith but he just goes along with the rest of them and doesn’t seem to really care. To have picked the boys they did, they must be stone cold deaf. They decided they didn’t want Janelle to win this year and never gave her credit for anything. Also the Jimmy bashing every week is getting old. Jimmy knows more about talent than anyone there. Why don’t they try to do a year with judges that have performed on AI. But it would have to be some good ones not people we have forgotten. Or let Jimmy be a judge. Please, Please just get rid of Randy. His time on the show is so over with the fans and no one wants to keep beating that dead horse. Nicki and Miraha, are just so full of themselves that they just want to have the camera time and sure don’t add anything to the show.