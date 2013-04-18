TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ inches up against Wednesday repeats

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, April 17, 2013.

On a Wednesday night mostly driven by repeats, FOX’s “American Idol” showed small increases and carried the network to easy wins in all key measures.

With all of those repeats, CBS’ “Survivor” also showed week-to-week growth, as that network settled into second for Wednesday.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.3 rating for Wednesday primetime, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 1.8 key demo rating, beating ABC’s 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 12.45 million viewers and a 7.5 rating/12 for Wednesday, topping CBS’ 4.9/8 and 7.75 million viewers. ABC’s 3.2/5 and 4.84 million viewers edged out NBC’s 3.1/5 and 4.41 million. The CW averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.6 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” started primetime in first for FOX with 11.61 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Survivor: Caramoan” was a solid second with 9.82 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “Suburgatory” finale averaged 5.41 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for the full hour, beating the 5.06 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.” An “Arrow” repeat drew 1.655 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating on The CW.

9 p.m. – In its second hour, “American Idol” rose to 13.285 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was second with 7.115 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with a “Modern Family” repeat (6.38 million and a 2.0 key demo) and strong retention for a new “How To Live With Your Parents (For The Rest Of Your Life)” (6.015 million and a 2.0 key demo). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat averaged 4.5 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, a repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 1.55 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – An “Elementary” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.3 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” repeat was second with 3.67 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, just ahead of the 2.93 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “Nashville” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.