TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ is up and down to lead FOX on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 20, 2013.

“American Idol” was down a hair among young viewers and up a hair overall, but the result was the same: FOX won Wednesday night in all key measures.

On a very familiar Wednesday, “Survivor,” “CSI,” “The Middle” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” were among the shows posting small week-to-week gains, while “Arrow,” “Criminal Minds” and “Suburgatory” all had small declines.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night, far ahead of CBS’ 2.5 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.1 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.5 rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 14.24 million viewers and an 8.5 rating/13 share, with CBS’ 6.5/10 and 10.24 million viewers good for second. ABC was a distant third with 6.81 million viewers and a 4.3/7, topping NBC’s 3.4/5 and 5.08 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.67 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.91 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]





8 p.m. – “American Idol” was up over the comparable hour last week with 13.84 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ “Survivor: Caramoan” rose a bit to 9.45 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in second for the hour. ABC was third with “The Middle” (8.17 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (6.29 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo). The CW’s “Arrow” averaged 3.12 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to NBC’s “Whitney” (3.26 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “Guys with Kids” (2.96 million and a 1.1 key demo).





9 p.m. – In the 9 p.m. hour, FOX’s “American Idol” averaged 14.64 million viewers and slipped from the comparable hour last week with a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged 10.74 million viewers for second and tied a series low with a 2.7 key demo rating in third. ABC was third with “Modern Family” (10.57 million and a 3.9 key demo rating) and “Suburgatory” (5.89 million and a 2.0 key demo). On NBC, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.71 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” was off a little with 2.22 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” rose to 10.54 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was steady with 6.42 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. An Oscars-related “20/20” special drew only 4.98 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating to ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.