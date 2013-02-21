TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ is up and down to lead FOX on Wednesday

#Survivor #Modern Family #Arrow
02.21.13 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 20, 2013.
“American Idol” was down a hair among young viewers and up a hair overall, but the result was the same: FOX won Wednesday night in all key measures.
On a very familiar Wednesday, “Survivor,” “CSI,” “The Middle” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” were among the shows posting small week-to-week gains, while “Arrow,” “Criminal Minds” and “Suburgatory” all had small declines.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night, far ahead of CBS’ 2.5 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.1 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.5 rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 14.24 million viewers and an 8.5 rating/13 share, with CBS’ 6.5/10 and 10.24 million viewers good for second. ABC was a distant third with 6.81 million viewers and a 4.3/7, topping NBC’s 3.4/5 and 5.08 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.67 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.
[Univision averaged 3.91 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “American Idol” was up over the comparable hour last week with 13.84 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX. CBS’ “Survivor: Caramoan” rose a bit to 9.45 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in second for the hour. ABC was third with “The Middle” (8.17 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (6.29 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo). The CW’s “Arrow” averaged 3.12 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to NBC’s “Whitney” (3.26 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “Guys with Kids” (2.96 million and a 1.1 key demo).

9 p.m. – In the 9 p.m. hour, FOX’s “American Idol” averaged 14.64 million viewers and slipped from the comparable hour last week with a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged 10.74 million viewers for second and tied a series low with a 2.7 key demo rating in third. ABC was third with “Modern Family” (10.57 million and a 3.9 key demo rating) and “Suburgatory” (5.89 million and a 2.0 key demo). On NBC, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.71 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” was off a little with 2.22 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” rose to 10.54 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was steady with 6.42 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. An Oscars-related “20/20” special drew only 4.98 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating to ABC.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Survivor#Modern Family#Arrow
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLarrowCHICAGO FIRECRIMINAL MINDSCSILaw & Order: Special Victims UnitMODERN FAMILYNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSUBURGATORYSUPERNATURALsurvivorTHE MIDDLEthe neighborsTV RATINGSWednesday

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP